Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man dead, 1 injured after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead late Sunday night. Officers say they were called out to reports of shots fired near 45th Street and Broadway Road, just a couple miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Both men were rushed to an area hospital where one of them died. Police have not identified the victim. No other information has been released and anyone with information is being asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One dead after shooting in Gilbert neighborhood

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a reported shooting in east Gilbert. Gilbert Police officers responded to a call just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday near Recker and Warner roads. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Officers have not identified any...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint

From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix’s westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix woman

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department is looking for 62-year-old Maria Saenz De Smith. She is described standing at 5′2 and weighing 148 pounds. Saenz De Smith has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing red sweatpants, a white shirt, a navy blue jacket...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR.com

Man rescued from fiery apartment by firefighters in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was rescued from an apartment fire on Christmas Eve by firefighters in Phoenix, authorities said. Crews dispatched around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a structure fire near Seventh Street and Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When they arrived...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Family asks for help after belongings destroyed in Mesa storage fire

MESA, AZ
MESA, AZ
KTAR News

Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 men dead at Phoenix business

PHOENIX — Two men were left dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a Phoenix business on Wednesday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived they found store employee Shane Kroll, 30, with gunshot wounds and the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
12news.com

Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
SURPRISE, AZ

