San Antonio, TX

San Antonio’s top 5 weather events of 2022

It’s that time of year, again. We’ve compiled our list and here are the top 5 weather events of 2022. It may have been 350 miles away, but we felt it in San Antonio. Centered near the small West Texas town of Mentone, the 5.4 magnitude earthquake was the third strongest in Texas history!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas

SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Live Oak man dies in IH-37 rollover crash on Christmas Eve

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Live Oak man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the evening of Dec. 24 in San Patricio County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 7:47 p.m. on IH-37 at MP-22. 33-year-old Christopher George Carrington was traveling in a red Ford F-150 in the northbound left lane of IH-37 when he overcorrecting to the right and entered a grassy shoulder. Carrington's vehicle then proceeded into a side-skid, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times before coming to a rest on IH-37 at MP-22.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX

