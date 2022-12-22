Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas DayAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s top 5 weather events of 2022
It’s that time of year, again. We’ve compiled our list and here are the top 5 weather events of 2022. It may have been 350 miles away, but we felt it in San Antonio. Centered near the small West Texas town of Mentone, the 5.4 magnitude earthquake was the third strongest in Texas history!
Discover Pearl — San Antonio's historic gem full of modern flair
What started as a brewery in 1883 has grown into a thriving community.
MuySA: San Antonio’s dedication to illegally popping fireworks
We go all out, San Antonio.
'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
KENS 5
Recognize anyone? Women caught on camera stealing booze and staff tips from San Antonio pub right before Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — The Ringer Pub held a Christmas party with employees Wednesday night. Bartenders had stocking with special tips stapled to the outside and Christmas decorations were on full display. Then, Thursday morning, owner Kevin Ranallo got a a notification on his phone about an issue with the...
KENS 5
San Antonio restaurants to take friends, family to | Neighborhood Eats
Wanting to impress your friends and family by taking them to a cool spot to eat? Here some ideas.
KSAT 12
Creature feature: Roundup of wild Texas animal stories from 2022
This has been a wild year for animals, not just in San Antonio, but the entire state of Texas. We’ve had a rabbit jumping out of a car in Cibolo, raccoons knocking out power in Seguin and river otters spotted in Spring Branch. Here are some of the top...
KSAT 12
Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
The Wacked Out Weiner serves up tasty twist on a bun in New Braunfels
Mac and cheese and bacon on a crunchy hot dog.
KSAT 12
San Antonio archbishop unveils art project to honor gun violence victims
SAN ANTONIO – Art and religion are not often combined for comfort, but San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said it’s the best way to help victims of gun violence. Garcia-Siller sat down with KSAT to discuss a sculpture made of glass that’s aimed at relating to victims of gun violence.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in San Antonio- and none of us seem to agree. So I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in San Antonio. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
KENS 5
People come from all over San Antonio to visit a house that's all decked out for Christmas
In Terrell Hills around Christmas, Dick Tips becomes a bit of a celebrity. He's been going all out for the holidays for as long as he can remember.
Guess the rent of this mission-style apartment near Stone Oak
Are you a fan of the terracotta?
KSAT 12
Happy Holidays!🎄Here’s a look at our chilly weekend forecast in San Antonio
After Thursday’s Arctic cold front blew through South Central Texas, a big taste of winter has settled in for the holiday weekend. Friday morning brought the second-coldest low temperature ever recorded on a Dec. 23 to San Antonio, with a widespread hard freeze found across the region. Another hard...
flicksandfood.com
Pastrami Day is January 14 and This Diner is Sharing Their Exclusive Recipe
Pastrami Day is January 14th and this San Antonio Jew-ish Diner Takes on the Art of Pastrami. National Pastrami Day on January 14th, 2023 and in honor of the holiday The Hayden is sharing their recipe & take on the art of pastrami. The Hayden, a retro neighborhood diner located...
KSAT 12
Bexar County will cease cold weather relief operations Sunday morning
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – As the chilly weather continues across the San Antonio area, Bexar County officials have announced when they will cease cold weather relief operations. A third hard freeze is expected overnight Saturday/early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s yet again.
San Antonio Current
Bombshells, Mr. and Mrs. G's: San Antonio Current's biggest food stories of 2022
It probably shouldn't be a surprise that San Antonio's top food news stories ran the gamut from openings and closures to expansions and festivals. Our city's culinary pros work tirelessly to broaden our epicurean horizons, after all. What may come as a shock, however, is that three of our five...
Live Oak man dies in IH-37 rollover crash on Christmas Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Live Oak man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the evening of Dec. 24 in San Patricio County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 7:47 p.m. on IH-37 at MP-22. 33-year-old Christopher George Carrington was traveling in a red Ford F-150 in the northbound left lane of IH-37 when he overcorrecting to the right and entered a grassy shoulder. Carrington's vehicle then proceeded into a side-skid, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times before coming to a rest on IH-37 at MP-22.
mycanyonlake.com
Water Off? SJWTX Reports Minor Outages but ‘Significant’ Water Leaks Expected
SJWTX, Canyon Lake’s water provider, said most outages this week are due to customer-side frozen pipes. One minor water outage was reported Thursday in the Hancock area on the north side of Canyon Lake. Another small water outage was reported in the Deer Creek service area north of Dripping Springs.
KENS 5
Disabled veteran, wife living in a tent after RV fire
An arctic blast is heading to San Antonio. Neighbors are coming together to get the couple out of the cold.
Comments / 2