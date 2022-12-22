Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Benny The Butcher Says B. Dot ‘Gotta Be Eating Crack’ For Griselda 2022 List Exclusion
Benny The Butcher isn’t happy with Rap Radar Podcast host Brian “B.Dot” Miller leaving himself and his Griselda brothers off his 10 Best Rappers of 2022 list. B.Dot shared his list over the weekend, and the rappers included on it in order are: Pusha T, Gucci Mane, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, JID, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Drake, Ransom and Lil Wayne. Despite all three putting out quality projects in 2022, Benny, Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine were not included leaving the Butcher to comment on the list.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Checks To See If Yung Miami Has Been Naughty Or Nice As Black Santa
Diddy has reinvented himself as Black Ass Santa this Christmas and is checking to see if his ‘shawty wop’ Yung Miami has earned a gift this year. In a sponsored post for his Deleon Tequila, Diddy debuts his new alter ego wearing an all black outfit, topped off with a black suede Santa hat, while offering viewers a tour of his yacht.
HipHopDX.com
Styles P Explains Why Biggie Is The 'Greatest' Rapper Of All Time
Styles P is once again preaching The Notorious B.I.G. being the greatest rapper of all time, and he’s not taking any debates on the topic. Styles appeared on the latest episode of the YouTube series Creators Club alongside Jadakiss, where The LOX duo sat down for a chat about healthy living, the metaverse, the state of Hip Hop and more.
HipHopDX.com
1501 Certified CEO Carl Crawford Reacts To Tory Lanez Verdict: ‘I Hope I’m Next’
1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford has shared his reaction to Tory Lanez‘s guilty verdict in relation to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Meg’s estranged label boss took to Instagram Live on Friday night (December 23), after a grand jury found Lanez guilty of all three charges levied against him in connection to her shooting and injury. In a clip of the Live session, Crawford seemingly responded to a commenter taunting him about his own ongoing legal battle with his one-time protégé.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Receives Trae Young’s Support After NBA Allegedly Threatens Arena Ban
Boosie Badazz is looking for some public support from his basketball family and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young stood up for the Baton Rouge native who is facing backlash from the NBA. Boosie attended an Atlanta Hawks versus Chicago Bulls game last week and claimed that the State Farm Arena...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Yachty’s Upcoming Album ‘Sonic Ranch’ Reportedly Leaks Online
Lil Yachty’s upcoming album Sonic Ranch has reportedly leaked online, as fans of the rapper began reporting news of a leak on Christmas Day. There are reportedly 13 songs on the album with titles like “The Ride,” “Running Out of Time,” “Blind,” “Say Something,” “Paint The Sky,” “Should I Be,” “The Alchemist,” “Reach The Sunshine” and more. Yachty himself seemed to react to the reported leak by posting a since-deleted sad face emoji on Twitter, but fans have adamantly encouraged the “Poland” rapper that they’ll ignore the leaked tracks.
HipHopDX.com
Shaq Asks GloRilla To Marry Him On Druski’s Live
Shaq has asked GloRilla to marry him, causing the “FNF” lyricist to abruptly end her live session with Druski. The HipHopDX Rookie of the Year was speaking with Druski on his Instagram Live about her explosive rise this past year, but ended up bailing out on the conversation after Shaq wrote, “glo will u marry me?”
HipHopDX.com
Lupe Fiasco Says He Will Never Squash Beef With ‘Sneaky Punk Bitch’ Kid Cudi
Lupe Fiasco has said there’s no chance that he will reconcile with longtime rival Kid Cudi, who he’s been at odds with since at least 2015. The revelation came as a fan on Twitter asked Lu if, in light of all the younger rappers ending their feuds, he could see himself doing the same with Cudi. The response was concise, yet very clear: “Never. Fuck him 4 life,” Lupe Fiasco wrote on Saturday (December 24).
HipHopDX.com
Ty Dolla $ign Shares Video Of Nasty Skateboarding Accident That Left Him Hospitalized
Ty Dolla $ign has given fans a look at the skateboarding incident that landed him in the hospital a few weeks ago and what he did hours later. The singer shared a video on Instagram on Friday (December 23) in which he can be seen launching himself onto a skateboard ramp, then immediately falling on his back and hitting his head. The video captures the fall from two different angles.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Gets Early Christmas Surprise With Signature Skateboard Deck
Lil Wayne is already enjoying the winter holiday, being gifted his first-ever signature skateboard deck just days before Christmas Day. The present came from skate collective RX Philly, and it wasn’t just a one-off. Multiple editions of the custom deck were made – but they won’t be for sale.
HipHopDX.com
2KBaby Drops Lil Wayne-Inspired ‘Sorry 4 The Hate’ Mixtape
2KBaby has taken his Lil Wayne fandom to the next level with the release of a brand new mixtape titled Sorry 4 the Hate — listen to it below. Inspired by Weezy’s classic 2011 mixtape Sorry 4 the Wait, the Louisville rapper’s latest effort hears him spit on a collection of other people’s beats — just like Wayne did — including tracks by Drake, Future, Jack Harlow, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, Central Tee and more.
HipHopDX.com
Lil B Drops Surprise Jazz Album 'Afrikantis' For Christmas
Lil B has surprised fans this Christmas with a brand new album, but instead of being a Hip Hop release The Based God has stepped into the world of jazz. On Thursday (December 22), the California rapper took to Twitter to announce the release of Afrikantis, a 14-track instrumental release that he claimed might be “one of the most important jazz projects ever.”
HipHopDX.com
Rod Wave Drives Friend To Throw Up Following Crazy $5K Drinking Challenge
Rod Wave has proven that if you’re going to roll with him you have to make sure your drinking game is up to par. In a video posted to his Instagram story, the “Alone” rapper/singer challenged each member of his crew to drink a glass full of liquor in an hour for a $5,000 prize each. Each member of his entourage gladly accepted the challenge.
HipHopDX.com
Cordae’s ‘Hi Level’ TED Talk Named Best Of 2022
Cordae has closed out the year with the distinction of having delivered the most watched TED Talk of 2022 with nearly five million views in just six months. Using his rise in the music industry as a foundation, the 25-year-old delivered a presentation in April called “How a ‘Hi Level’ mindset helps you realize your potential.” The Lost Boy rapper began by saying it was his mom who first showed him the “Hi-Level Mindset,” which led to him being disciplined and optimistic for the future.
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e, Cam’ron & Jadakiss To Takeover New York’s Apollo Theater For One Night Only
Ma$e, Cam’ron and Jadakiss have announced they’ll be performing at the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, for a special one-night-only concert. According to a post on the Apollo Theater’s official website, Murda Ma$e, Killa Cam and Kiss will be performing on January 28 as part of the venue’s 2022-2023 season, which is titled The Next Movement — “an exploration of what’s new, now and next in music, dance, art and ideas.”
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Says He Doesn’t Want To Be A Rapper: ‘Y’all Make Informant Music’
Bobby Shmurda is having second thoughts about being a rapper after everything that’s been happening to his peers. Over the weekend, the Brooklyn native hopped on his Instagram Live to chat with fans about being a rapper in this day and age. According to Bobby, the way these labels work is “nasty.”
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Pays Bail For 20 Philadelphia Women So They Can Be Home For Christmas
Meek Mill has made it possible for 20 Philadelphia women who had previously been unable to pay their bail to spend the holidays with their families. Five of the women, who were all being held at the Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, were released on Friday (December 23), while the others will be home over the course of the next week, the rapper’s REFORM Alliance said in a press release.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Vlad Regrets Not Pushing DJ Kay Slay To Get COVID-19 Vaccination
DJ Vlad has expressed regret over not pushing DJ Kay Slay to get the COVID-19 vaccination, explaining that it could have ultimately saved his life. Vlad sat down for an interview with actor Michael Jai White that was published on Thursday (December 22), and at one point, the conversation turned to health. Amid talk of obesity and the food consumed in America, Vlad brought up a conversation he’d had with the Drama King just one week before the famed DJ caught the COVID virus that would go on to take his life.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Buys $19M Hidden Hills Estate
Nicki Minaj has purchased a lavish new home with her husband and son to ring in the new year. The Pinkprint rapper put down some roots in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, and dropped $19.5 million on a massive 12,000-square-foot, 8-bedroom estate in the Hidden Hills. The new home comes with a detached guesthouse, cabana, saltwater pool, and a Baja shelf.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West's Termination From Adidas Reportedly Leaves Company Stuck With $530M Of Yeezys
Kanye West‘s termination from adidas has reportedly left the sportswear giant in a bit of a bind and stuck with a massive overstock of Yeezy sneakers. According to the Financial Times, adidas is frantically trying to figure out how to shift $530 million worth of the rapper and producer’s once hugely popular shoe.
Comments / 0