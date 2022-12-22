Cordae has closed out the year with the distinction of having delivered the most watched TED Talk of 2022 with nearly five million views in just six months. Using his rise in the music industry as a foundation, the 25-year-old delivered a presentation in April called “How a ‘Hi Level’ mindset helps you realize your potential.” The Lost Boy rapper began by saying it was his mom who first showed him the “Hi-Level Mindset,” which led to him being disciplined and optimistic for the future.

