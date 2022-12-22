AEW Dynamite live results: Holiday Bash

The Women's World title is on the line, plus the Trios title series continues on Dynamite.

The Women's World title is on the line, plus the Trios title best-of-seven series continues on tonight's AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash.

AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will defend her title against former title holder Hikaru Shida. Shida defeated The Bunny in a number one contender's match on Rampage earlier this month.

Death Triangle and The Elite will continue their best-of-seven AEW World Trios Championship series tonight in a no DQ match. Death Triangle holds a 3-1 series lead.

Rick Ross is set to mediate a face-to-face meeting between Swerve In Our Glory's Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will face Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn in tag team action tonight.

Ricky Starks will appear on the show, as will Bryan Danielson.

Hook in action has also been advertised, as has the next chapter in the Book of Hobbs.

Our live coverage begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

AEW Dynamite opened with Excalibur welcoming us alongside Tony Schiavone & Taz, running down the card, as we begin with Ricky Starks making his way to the ring.

Starks said he wishes he would’ve been here as AEW World Champion, but he lost due to MJF’s cheating. If he has to work his way up to another title shot, he’ll knock them all down and will become World Champion. Judas hit and out walked Chris Jericho to the stage with Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia, who has ditched the Kangol hat for some sweet new sunglasses.

Jericho said he’s been watching Starks for a long time and calls him a million dollar talent, guaranteeing he’ll be World Champion someday, just not yet. Jericho invites Starks to join the J.A.S. and Starks said he respects Jericho going from looking like an air fryer to being lean, mean and dressed like a single father on his fifth divorce. Starks turns him down, mentions Jericho’s loss to Action Andretti and says the J in J.A.S. stands for Jobbers. Starks called Garcia & Guevara JASsholes and challenges Jericho to a match on January 4.

Jake Hager and his purple hat showed up behind Starks and attacked, as the J.A.S. beat down Starks until Action Andretti hit the ring and ran wild, clearing the ring of Hager, Garcia & Guevara before laying out Jericho with a split legged moonsault as Andretti & Starks stood tall.

The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) w/Don Callis, Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa) defeated AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC & Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)w/Alex Abrahantes) in a No Disqualification Match to win Match 5 of the Best of 7 Series and make it 3-2

(This certainly was packed full of weapons and really kept the action in the ring for the most part, especially with next week being Falls Count Anywhere, where the post match attack really put The Elite in a bind heading into Match 6.)

Death Triangle all flipped out of powerbombs and hit superkicks that sent The Elite to the floor where we had triple dives. Back inside, Michael Nakazawa hit a corner splash on Penta, as Brandon Cutler, dressed as an elf, was cut off by Alex Abrahantes, who suffered cold spray to the eyes. Penta got a trash can and wiped everyone out, as Nick low bridged the Lucha Bros and despite having a bad ankle, was able to hit a moonsault on Fenix outside, but was dropped by a Penta sling blade.

Fenix & PAC set up tables around the ring as Penta dragged a Christmas tree to the ring, placed in the corner and The Elite were launched into it. Nick battled back with a high cross off the top and superkicks, but missed PAC and superkicked his bad ankle into the corner where a chair was set up. PAC attempted to Pillmanize Nick’s ankle until Omega chucked a trash can at him, while Matt hit a moonsault off the top to take out the Lucha Bros outside. Omega hit You Can’t Escape on PAC while holding a trash can for a near fall.

Omega pulled out a barbed wire broom, hit Fenix with it repeatedly and connected with a Kitaro Crusher. PAC & Penta were placed on the tables, as Matt & Nick hit top rope elbows and sentons respectively. Omega dropped Fenix with a Tiger Driver 98 on the barbed wire broom, but only got two. Abrahantes put a stop to the BTE Trigger briefly, got kicked away, as Omega hit a V-Trigger, but Fenix spun out of One Winged Angel into a two count. Fenix got the hammer, leveled Omega, but got two of his own. With tinsel from the tree, PAC locked in the Brutalizer on Omega, Fenix hooked the ankle lock on Nick, but Matt broke up both. Death Triangle had three hammers, but The Bucks stopped them from putting away Omega, as Nick & Matt hit a Meltzer Driver off the top on Fenix to win the match.

Post match, PAC & Penta brutally attacked The Elite, bloodying Nick badly with a hammer, as Fenix had to pull both of his partners off.

-We see footage from last week and MJF scurrying away from Bryan Danielson. MJF calls him a gutless prick, who robbed MJF of his moment. Everyone wants to eat off MJF’s plate, so when it comes to his reign of terror, Bryan Danielson will eat less than he desires and more than he deserves.

-Tony Schiavone interviews Action Andretti backstage, who said his life has changed since the biggest upset of his life. Andretti said he had Ricky Starks’ back out there against a frustrated J.A.S. as Angelo Parker & Matt Menard interrupted, said he’s on fire, as Andretti turned around and was hit with a fireball by Chris Jericho.

Renee Paquette in ring interview with Bryan Danielson

Renee asks where the Blackpool Combat Club stands following MJF’s attack on William Regal and Regal’s actions prior. Danielson said he doesn’t expect the BCC to understand, as Danielson said despite being trained by Rudy Boy Gonzalez & Shawn Michaels, the trainer who made him who he is today, was William Regal, he made his career for the better. He said the BCC might not understand, but when Regal was in the hospital, Danielson cried. There are consequences to people’s actions and MJF has to pay for those actions.

Ethan Page & Stokely Hathaway interrupted and complained about Vegetable Man Danielson wanting to jump the line to get a title shot when Page was in the finals of the title eliminator tournament and final two of the Dynamite Diamond battle royal. Danielson said he couldn’t hear what they were saying because he was blinded by Hathaway’s bald head. Hathaway called him a raggedy bitch, which made Taz giggle on commentary. Danielson wants to fight Page, who says he won’t fight in San Antonio; he’ll fight him next week in Denver. MJF was shown watching backstage while all this went on.

-A graphic is shown for the Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale where the winning team gets $300,000 on Rampage. Jon Moxley is backstage and said he’ll be in that match with Claudio & Yuta, as he asks Hangman Page what he expected was going to happen on Rampage last week before their brawl. He asks Page what he expected to happen after taking that lariat that put him on the shelf? Moxley said Page has a glass jaw and said tonight, he’ll show the talented Darius Martin a hard lesson.

-A video of shown of TNT & ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe who wishes everyone happy holidays, except Wardlow, who won’t be having a happy new year. Come December 28, all the holiday cheer for him ends.

FTW Champion HOOK submitted Exodus Prime

Front face lock into the corner by HOOK, who unloaded strikes before throwing Prime across the ring. Leg trapped overhead suplex and flying lariat led to Red Rum for the quick submission.

Backstage, Stokely Hathaway is backstage where Big Bill & Lee Moriarty are beating down Jungle Boy Jack Perry, as Bill choke slammed Perry into a dumpster. HOOK power walked to the back as Jon Moxley’s music hit and we’re immediately into the next match.

Jon Moxley (w/ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli) defeated Darius Martin (w/Dante Martin)

(Moxley gave Darius a lot of offense in this one, as despite that awkward corner Pele kick, Darius held his own in there. Moxley bled a tiny bit from the nose in this one, so that technically keeps that bleeding streak alive.)

Moxley controlled the pace early as Darius tried shoulder blocks, but Moxley no sold and slapped him in the face. Darius used his speed to send Moxley to the floor, but Moxley recovered, launching him into the railing. Moxley dragged Darius into the crowd and hit a snap suplex on the concrete. After briefly getting in the face of Dante, Darius hit a tope to wipe out Moxley.

Moxley regained control, grounding Darius and took the fight in the corner with a superplex. Anvil elbows connected, but Darius floated over a brainbuster that led to a forearm battle. Darius battled back, but Moxley ripped at the knee brace as Darius kicked free. Darius clipped Moxley with a corner step up Pele kick and mounted his comeback with a step through Flatliner from the apron. Darius went for a top rope cross body, but Moxley rolled through into brutal stomps and elbows. That led to the bulldog choke into a Death Rider for the win.

-The next chapter of the Book of Hobbs is shown. When Hobbs was three years old, he saw his uncle overdose on the floor. As a child he was beaten, robbed and has been stabbed and shot in his life. Only monsters would do that and in return, have created a monster themselves.

Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) defeated IWGP & AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

(The wheels keep coming off for FTR to end 2022, as this is the third straight loss for them. This doesn’t bode well for their chances to defend their titles come Wrestle Kingdom.)

Commentary mentions how the Gunns are getting FTR at the right time, following the brutal Dog Collar Match at Final Battle with FTR & Briscoes. Wheeler hit multiple atomic drops on Colten and Austin suffered the same fate. Colten missed a high dropkick and was kicked in the ass, as Wheeler sent the Gunns colliding in the corner repeatedly. FTR clotheslined the Gunns to the floor and the brawl continued into commercial.

The Gunns controlled the action during break, but when they returned, Wheeler made the hot tag to Harwood, who ran wild with a series of jabs and lariats. Harwood tried a Sharpshooter on Austin, but Colten tripped him up to the floor. The Gunns tried a spike piledriver on the floor, but Wheeler laid out Colten with a dive. Austin launched Harwood into the steps and back in the ring, Austin faked Sweet Chin Music and poorly applied a Sharpshooter instead. Wheeler mowed Austin down and launched Colten to the floor where Wheeler missed a leap off the apron and collided into the railing.

Harwood tried a piledriver on Austin, but his bad hip gave way and couldn’t execute. Harwood tried an O’Connor Roll, but Austin rolled through, grabbed his brothers hand and stole the pin. Excalibur mentioned the losing streak FTR are on, as they looked dejected in the ring.

-We get a music video from Sonjay Dutt rapping about The Acclaimed with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh & Jeff Jarrett all smirking in slow motion. It’ll be Lethal & Jarrett vs. Anthony Bowens & Daddy Ass on Rampage. This was a terrible “music video”.

Rick Ross mediates the Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee face off

Tony Schiavone is in the ring with Rick Ross, which I can’t believe is something I just typed in 2022. Keith Lee came to the ring and Rick Ross didn’t get bleeped calling him a big motherf’er. Strickland took his time walking out with a steel chair and told Lee to keep his eye on the ball and eyes in the back of his head. Parker Boudreaux attacked Lee from behind, but got clotheslined to the floor for his troubles. Rick Ross said Swerve is an icon and legend, as Lee went after Strickland up the ramp, but got attacked by another guy, who was tatted up all over. Boudreaux dropped Lee with a chair shot to the back and the two laid him on the ring steps with a cinderblock on his ribs. Strickland hit a double stomp off the top through the cinderblock as Rick Ross, Swerve, Boudreaux & the other guy had matching Mogul Affiliates shirts. Swerve now has backup, despite both guys getting crickets on their arrival.

Jamie Hayter (w/Britt Baker & Rebel) defeated Hikaru Shida to retain the AEW Women’s Title

(This was a fantastic main event with both ladies delivering huge to a great crowd reaction throughout. We have plenty of matches to hold us over until Saraya reveals her mystery partner in a few weeks at the LA Forum.)

Fast pace to start, as both ladies came out slugging with hard hitting strikes. Shida dropped Hayter with a step up knee and put the boots to her. Hayter tried fighting back, but Shida mounted her with strikes and connected with a suplex into the corner. While draped on the apron, Shida hit a charging knee lift to take us to commercial break.

Hayter controlled the action during break, giving Shida her own suplex into the corner and took the fight to the floor with a charging boot against the railing. Back inside, Hayter continued her strikes until both ladies collided with a double clothesline. Shida fought back first with corner punches and dropkick off the second rope. Hayter rolled to the apron and Shida tried a suplex back inside, but Hayter hit a snapmare off the turnbuckle onto the apron and Shida landed hard. Hayter tried sending Shida into the post, but was reversed and Shida hit a suplex from the apron to the floor.

Both ladies slowly made their way into the ring, a forearm battle ensued and Shida hit an enzugiri for two. Meteora off the top led to Shida quickly hitting the Falcon Arrow for a close near fall. Shida tried a superplex, but Hayter dropped her face first on the mat. Hayter missed a follow up moonsault press and Shida hit the Tamashii. Instead of putting her away, Shida went for the Katana, but Hayter fell to the mat. It was a ploy, as Hayter hit a fireman’s carry neckbreaker into a sliding lariat for two.

Hayter slowly got to her feet and connected with a Hayt-breaker, but Shida kicked out. Shida kneed out of Hayter-ade, missed the Katana, as Rebel took the referee. Baker jumped on the apron with Shida’s kendo stick and ate a flying Shida kick and kendo shot. Hayter went for a powerbomb, Shida rolled through, Hayter held on, hit the powerbomb, but only got two as the crowd went nuts. Hayter hit a stiff lariat, but again Shida kicked out. Hayter-ade connected flush and finally got the victory.

Post match, Baker & Rebel put the boots to Shida until Toni Storm made her return, wiping out both ladies until Hayter wiped out Storm with the AEW Women’s Title. Saraya hit the ring, took out Rebel on the stage and flattened Baker with a thrust kick as Shida, Storm & Saraya stared down Hayter, Rebel & Baker to end the show.

AEW Rampage 12/23/22

· $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale

· We hear from Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

· Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen in a Title Eliminator Match

· Wardlow addresses Samoa Joe

· Daddy Ass & Anthony Bowens take on Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

AEW Dynamite 12/28/22

· Match Six in the Best of Seven Series between Death Triangle (3) and The Elite (2) under Falls Count Anywhere Rules

· Samoa Joe defends the TNT Title against Wardlow

· Bryan Danielson takes on Ethan Page