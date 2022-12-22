ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

How Trevor Lawrence Went From a Potential Bust to the NFL’s Most Dangerous Young Quarterback

By Stephen Sheehan
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

What a difference a year can make.

By the end of 2021, Trevor Lawrence had gone from being the most coveted prospect in the country to being called a bust in some circles. Clearly, though, those who wrote off the former Clemson star after merely 17 NFL starts got it all wrong.

As 2022 comes to a close, there’s zero doubt that the Jacksonville Jaguars have a bonafide franchise quarterback. Lawrence’s massive year-two leap has been one of the season’s biggest storylines, especially given the ongoing struggles of fellow 2021 first-rounders Zach Wilson and Mac Jones.

So, how exactly has the 23-year-old silenced his doubters and cemented his case as the most dangerous young quarterback in the league? Unlike the New England Patriots, the Jaguars deserve credit for pulling off a few key moves to set their most important player up for success.

The Jaguars hit a home run by replacing Urban Meyer with Doug Pederson

Need proof of just how much coaching matters?

Coming off a rookie campaign in which he had to deal with a boss who generated headlines for all the wrong reasons, Trevor Lawrence received a massive upgrade in the form of Doug Pederson. Jacksonville smartly secured the Super Bowl winner as Urban Meyer’s permanent successor, and it hasn’t taken long to reap the rewards of that decision.

With the ex-Philadelphia Eagles coach providing structure, discipline, and direction, the Jaguars have undergone a radical transformation. Most importantly, Lawrence has lived up to the hype that’s surrounded him since he took the college football world by storm as a freshman.

Pederson’s system has proven to be a picture-perfect fit for the strong-armed, mobile signal-caller. Lawrence has increased his completion rate from 59.6% to 66%, cut way back on turnovers (he’s only thrown seven interceptions compared to 17 as a rookie), and doubled his scoring production from 12 passing touchdowns to 24.

Entrusting Pederson to unlock the No. 1 pick’s full potential already looks like a home-run move for a Jacksonville franchise that’s repeatedly made ill-advised ones for years. But as much as better play calling and game management have been critical to Lawrence’s rise, the presence of a competent head coach has only been part of what’s made him so successful.

Better receivers and a breakout star have been pivotal to Trevor Lawrence’s ascent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ibE1_0jqmIaka00
Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field on December 18, 2022 | Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Jaguars drew plenty of criticism for spending big money in free agency on players with solid-but-unspectacular resumes. But you can bet Lawrence is grateful for general manager Trent Baalke’s strategy to bring in several veteran skill players to bolster a supporting cast that didn’t offer much help in 2021.

Rather than pursuing a true No. 1 receiver, Jacksonville signed Christian Kirk (four years, $72 million) and Zay Jones (three years, $24 million). The former is on pace to break the 1,000-yard mark for the first time. Meanwhile, the latter has already set career highs in catches (74) and yards (764).

Having two reliable wideouts with solid route-running skills has certainly been a big boost for the Jaguars’ second-year quarterback. The Kirk-Jones tandem may be a few notches below Miami’s duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but it’s a substantial improvement over what Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault provided during Lawrence’s rookie season.

Plus, taking a flyer on veteran tight end Evan Engram has paid off tremendously for a Jaguars team that got next to nothing out of the position in 2021. The longtime New York Giant has already surpassed his numbers from a year ago by totaling 61 receptions for 610 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games, and he’s on pace to finish with the highest catch percentage (72.6) of his six-year career.

Perhaps the biggest X-factor, though, has been the emergence of Travis Etienne. After missing his rookie season due to a foot injury, Lawrence’s college teammate has reminded everyone why he became a Day 1 pick, too.

With 917 yards and four touchdowns on 182 carries, Etienne has provided big-play ability out of the backfield. Plus, he’s chipped in 238 yards on 27 receptions as a reliable target for Lawrence.

What’s next for a much-improved Jacksonville team?

Related

2022 NFL QB Grades: Season-Long Standings, Stats, and Storylines

It’s scary to think about what the Jaguars could look like a year from now.

After all, they’re just scratching the surface of their potential.

If Lawrence looks this dangerous in year one of playing in Pederson’s scheme, he’ll only be sharper in 2023. Not only will he have a better command of the offense and stronger chemistry with his receivers, but he’ll also have more experience to draw upon when he faces pressure-packed situations. Considering he’s had a few poor moments and untimely turnovers, it’s fair to say Lawrence is far from a finished product.

Still, there’s ample reason to be optimistic about both the short- and long-term outlook in Jacksonville. At 6-8, the team has a chance to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2017. At worst, the Jaguars will finish with their highest win total since 2019.

Finishing with double-digit victories should be a realistic goal for 2023. And even if Jacksonville takes a more conservative approach this offseason, Lawrence can look forward to having another big-time weapon in the huddle next season.

Don’t forget the Jaguars acquired Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons before the November 1 trade deadline.

So, if you think Trevor Lawrence looks lethal now, just imagine how much more dangerous he’ll be with an All-Pro wideout at his disposal.

The post How Trevor Lawrence Went From a Potential Bust to the NFL’s Most Dangerous Young Quarterback appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC

Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his... The post Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral

A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony

The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII

Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

NFL world roasts hilariously bad Dak Prescott interception

Dak Prescott threw one of the worst interceptions we’ve seen this season. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have a pivotal NFC East matchup on Christmas Eve. The 13-1 Eagles and the 10-4 Cowboys are only three games apart with three games to play. So there are high stakes in North Texas this afternoon. Those Read more... The post NFL world roasts hilariously bad Dak Prescott interception appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 16 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (12-2) This is such a fascinating game. Can’t wait till 4:25 p.m. Saturday. Mathematically, it’s not even that important for the Eagles. If they win, they lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. If they lose, their chances of securing the top seed go from 97 percent to 96 percent, according to the 538. But whatever the numbers say, it’s the Cowboys. And it’s Christmas Eve. And the Eagles haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011. And I’m sure that 51-26 Cowboys win over the Eagles’ backups last January didn’t sit real well with a few people in the organization. The Eagles are going to be the top seed one way or another, but they would love to lock it up this weekend and rest as many people as they can against the Saints and Giants. While the Eagles have been rolling along – five straight wins since their only loss – the Cowboys barely beat the one-win Texans two weeks ago and then blew a 17-point lead in Jacksonville last weekend. I keep coming back to this: Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback, and the Eagles will miss him, but to me it’s about the team, and the Eagles have a better team, a better organization, a better culture than the Cowboys. It’s why the Eagles have won 14 playoff games since the mid-1990s and the Cowboys have won three and haven’t gotten to an NFC Championship Game since the days of Emmitt, Troy and Michael. The Cowboys are definitely talented on both sides of the ball. But if it’s Star Power vs. Dawg Mentality, I’m going with Dawg Mentality every time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: One big failure wrecked winnable game

The Eagles utterly fell apart on Saturday in Dallas, losing a perfectly winnable game despite missing the leading MVP candidate. If you'd told any Eagles fans that they'd torment the Cowboys for 58 minutes before losing a close one, they probably would've taken that result. But this game was right...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Kliff Kingsbury reacts to retirement report

The Arizona Cardinals are mired in a miserable season and there has been speculation that head coach Kliff Kingsbury could be on his way out, one way or another. However, if that’s going to happen, it doesn’t appear that it will be because he wants it. According to...
College Football HQ

College football schedule, picks today: Bowl games on Monday

College football bowl season continues on the day after Christmas as the postseason finds one game to be played on the schedule today. Going bowling: College football bowl game schedule for 2022 Early in the postseason, the Sun Belt and Mountain West have performed the best overall while the AAC ...
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

223K+
Followers
33K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy