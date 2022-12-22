Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Volunteers feed people in Hardin County suffering food insecurity for Christmas
RADCLIFF, Ky. — On Sunday, the Colvin Community Center in Radcliff hosted the third annual Tanya Seabrook Christmas dinner. City Councilwoman Tanya Seabrook started the free dinner to help those struggling during the holidays in Hardin county. Seabrook died in December 2020. After Seabrook's death, Chef Maria Bell asked...
wnky.com
BGFD, Toys for Tots bring gifts to children Christmas morning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Children in Bowling Green saw some extra joy Christmas morning with the arrival of toys. The Bowling Green Fire Department, Marines and volunteers started their day early to carry bags of gifts to around 250 children living in the Housing Authority. The group gathered with...
WBKO
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many aspects of day-to-day life have been affected by the winter weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen over the last couple of days, whether it be the slick road conditions, the rolling power outages, or the fear of frozen pipes. “It is hard to combat against...
wnky.com
Cave City Police Department gives out money to drivers
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Heading into Christmas, the police are on the hunt for regular civilians. With almost $2,000 given away, Cave City Police Department surely helped out someone this week. On Dec., 22, News 40 paid a trip to Cave City and brought to the screen flashes of...
wnky.com
BGFD responds to house fire on Christmas day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Fire Department units responded to a house fire on Sunday afternoon. At 2:33 p.m. on Dec. 25, BGFD responded for a possible structure fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home made the call saying the house was on fire and evacuated, according to officials.
WBKO
Residents of Metcalfe Health Care Center evacuated due to flooding
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of the Metcalfe Health Care Center in Edmonton were evacuated Saturday evening after a water line break flooded the west wing of the facility. Officials said the water line break caused the ceiling to bust, which led to the flooding. The senior citizens residing on...
wnky.com
Road conditions remain hazardous in local areas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re thinking of heading out this morning, you may want to remain cautious. Since snow began falling, local emergency management groups and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 are warning drivers to adjust driving behavior if you must go out. Around 8:40 a.m.,...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY -Noelle
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we have Noelle. This sweet girl is only six months old and loves to cuddle. She’s still looking for her forever home at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Local stores, organizations closed due to inclement winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With the incoming dangerous winter weather, many shops and businesses are closing up early for the week. Mammoth Cave, the Glasgow Transit Bus, the Warren County Public Library and a roundup of local stores and agencies are closed Friday to avoid the bad weather. On...
wcluradio.com
Portion of N. Race Street in Glasgow closed
GLASGOW – North Race Street near downtown is closed from the Happy Valley Intersection to Cherry Street. Officials are on the scene of a gas line fire. A passerby tells WCLU News that units attempted to extinguish the flames but were unsuccessful. It is unclear when the roadway will...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire
A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
wnky.com
Warming shelters available now in Warren, Barren and Allen counties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warming shelters are currently available in Bowling Green, Cave City and Scottsville. In Warren County, the following shelters are available:. 400 West Main Avenue – Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Contact: 270-843-3485. Room at the Inn. Contact: 270-599-6401. Tru by Hilton – Stranded Travelers.
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
WBKO
Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light snow is possible on Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some. To view the full list of advisories and counties, click here. Snow is expected with possible accumulations from a dusting to up to two inches for counties in our west.
wnky.com
Wanted man charged with impersonating a peace officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man has been arrested after police say he impersonated an officer in September. On Sept. 28, Bowling Green police said they were notified of a man driving a black sedan that had approached two Potter Gray Elementary School students walking home from school and offered them candy.
wnky.com
Flu cases in region decreasing for first time in weeks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-For the first time in several weeks, flu cases in Bowling Green and surrounding counties are decreasing. Med Center Health says that over the past month, there were new flu cases reported daily, and continued to increase with each report. The Kentucky Department of Public Health had reported flu activity was widespread across the state.
wnky.com
Collisions, traffic backups result in closures on I-65, I-71
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Areas along Interstate 65 southbound in Hart County at the 63 mile marker and Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 62 are shut down at this time. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says I-65 southbound at the 63 mile marker is currently shut down due to multiple collisions.
k105.com
Morgantown police find meth, needles near 3 children during traffic stop. Impaired mother arrested.
An allegedly impaired woman has been arrested after Morgantown police found methamphetamine and hypodermic needles in her vehicle, along with the suspect’s three children, during a traffic stop. On Saturday, the Morgantown Police Department was dispatched to I-165 (Natcher Parkway) on the report of a reckless driver. Upon arriving...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow residents displaced in early morning fire
GLASGOW — A house along West Cherry Street caught fire early Friday morning. Glasgow Fire responded to the suspected fire around 1:13 a.m. at 533 W. Cherry St., according to a news release. The fire was found isolated in one room of the home. Fire crews extinguished the blaze...
