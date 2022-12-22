Read full article on original website
Driver dead after getting shot in truck along I-24 in East Nashville
Nashville homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a Greenbrier man who was shot along Interstate 24 Sunday, with police calling road rage a potential motive.
WKRN
1 dead after road rage shooting on I-24
Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need. The state's drivers service centers are...
WSMV
Train derails in Gallatin blocking several streets
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A train derailed in Gallatin and blocked several streets for at least a couple of hours on Monday, Dec. 26. The train blocked Red River, West Eastland and Gray streets. Sometime around 12:30 p.m., the Gallatin Police Department said that the tracks were cleared. The Gallatin...
WKRN
Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek
Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area. Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead …. Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
WSMV
Antioch homeowners left in dark after rolling blackouts
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some homeowners in Antioch say they’ve been left in the dark after the rolling blackout lasts for more than 10 hours each day. WSMV spotted crews on their street Christmas Eve evening working to restore the power in the area. Many say they’re frustrated with...
WSMV
2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville. At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike. The two people who were shot were transported...
2 shot in West Nashville, suspect sought
Metro police are investigating a shooting in West Nashville that left two people injured.
Nashville drivers warn others to slow down during icy conditions
Drivers told News 2 the icy roads were slippery, but their main concern was other people who were driving recklessly.
WSMV
House fire in Byhalia leaves 1 dead
Marshall County Coroner James Anderson says the fire erupted at a home on Mount Olive Road early Monday morning. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Summer Malone, according to Anderson. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Anderson says the blaze was possibly caused by an...
Bye Y’all: Nashville eateries, venues that closed in 2022
They say change is the only thing that is constant and in a city like Nashville, you have to look twice to see what beloved business is now gone and what has taken its place.
Madison community ready for its Renaissance
East of Interstate 65 and along the Cumberland River sits a community looking to realize its potential.
WSMV
Brentwood Target evacuated after reports of gas leak
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Target in Brentwood was evacuated on Christmas Eve due to reports of a gas leak, according to Nashville Fire Department officials. Nashville fire crews were called to 780 Old Hickory Boulevard around 1 p.m. Crews are on the scene and Piedmont was notified and are on their way to the location.
WSMV
Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Police Respond to Several Crashes Due to Slick Roads
MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. A driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. He was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street department prepping roads,...
‘It screams inefficacy’: Nashville lawmakers say they are investigating power outages
Lawmakers say they are trying to learn more about the situation after numerous Nashville residents were left in the dark amid freezing temperatures this week.
wgnsradio.com
MPD: Murfreesboro Roads have Black Ice in Spots
(MURFREESBORO, TN) MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. One driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. Thankfully, he was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street...
WKRN
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
WSMV
Thousands without power in Nashville area
Centerville Fire Department said a woman was found inside a home that had caught fire on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WSMV
Communities recovering two years after Nashville Christmas bombing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Christmas can bring up a lot of painful memories for many people in the mid-state. Two years ago, a bombing rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas day leaving eight injured and damaging more than 40 businesses and destroying many city blocks. The attack caused widespread communication outages...
WKRN
6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall
TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. 6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. Housing market recap. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire.
