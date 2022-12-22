ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

1 dead after road rage shooting on I-24

Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need. The state's drivers service centers are...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Train derails in Gallatin blocking several streets

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A train derailed in Gallatin and blocked several streets for at least a couple of hours on Monday, Dec. 26. The train blocked Red River, West Eastland and Gray streets. Sometime around 12:30 p.m., the Gallatin Police Department said that the tracks were cleared. The Gallatin...
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN

Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek

Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area. Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead …. Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Antioch homeowners left in dark after rolling blackouts

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some homeowners in Antioch say they’ve been left in the dark after the rolling blackout lasts for more than 10 hours each day. WSMV spotted crews on their street Christmas Eve evening working to restore the power in the area. Many say they’re frustrated with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville. At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike. The two people who were shot were transported...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

House fire in Byhalia leaves 1 dead

Marshall County Coroner James Anderson says the fire erupted at a home on Mount Olive Road early Monday morning. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Summer Malone, according to Anderson. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Anderson says the blaze was possibly caused by an...
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Brentwood Target evacuated after reports of gas leak

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Target in Brentwood was evacuated on Christmas Eve due to reports of a gas leak, according to Nashville Fire Department officials. Nashville fire crews were called to 780 Old Hickory Boulevard around 1 p.m. Crews are on the scene and Piedmont was notified and are on their way to the location.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD: Murfreesboro Roads have Black Ice in Spots

(MURFREESBORO, TN) MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. One driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. Thankfully, he was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders

VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Communities recovering two years after Nashville Christmas bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Christmas can bring up a lot of painful memories for many people in the mid-state. Two years ago, a bombing rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas day leaving eight injured and damaging more than 40 businesses and destroying many city blocks. The attack caused widespread communication outages...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall

TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. 6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. Housing market recap. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy