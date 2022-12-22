Read full article on original website
wnky.com
BGFD, Toys for Tots bring gifts to children Christmas morning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Children in Bowling Green saw some extra joy Christmas morning with the arrival of toys. The Bowling Green Fire Department, Marines and volunteers started their day early to carry bags of gifts to around 250 children living in the Housing Authority. The group gathered with...
WBKO
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many aspects of day-to-day life have been affected by the winter weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen over the last couple of days, whether it be the slick road conditions, the rolling power outages, or the fear of frozen pipes. “It is hard to combat against...
wnky.com
Cave City Police Department gives out money to drivers
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Heading into Christmas, the police are on the hunt for regular civilians. With almost $2,000 given away, Cave City Police Department surely helped out someone this week. On Dec., 22, News 40 paid a trip to Cave City and brought to the screen flashes of...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY -Noelle
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we have Noelle. This sweet girl is only six months old and loves to cuddle. She’s still looking for her forever home at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Keep yourself, and your pets, safe in cold weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you can stay inside, during these cold temperatures, please do it!. Doctors say you can get frostbite in less than a half an hour. It starts with a prickling sensation, followed by pain. “Your extremities, your fingers, your nose, your toes might all go numb along with...
wnky.com
Road conditions remain hazardous in local areas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re thinking of heading out this morning, you may want to remain cautious. Since snow began falling, local emergency management groups and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 are warning drivers to adjust driving behavior if you must go out. Around 8:40 a.m.,...
wnky.com
BGFD responds to house fire on Christmas day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Fire Department units responded to a house fire on Sunday afternoon. At 2:33 p.m. on Dec. 25, BGFD responded for a possible structure fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home made the call saying the house was on fire and evacuated, according to officials.
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
wnky.com
Warming shelters available now in Warren, Barren and Allen counties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warming shelters are currently available in Bowling Green, Cave City and Scottsville. In Warren County, the following shelters are available:. 400 West Main Avenue – Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Contact: 270-843-3485. Room at the Inn. Contact: 270-599-6401. Tru by Hilton – Stranded Travelers.
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Local stores, organizations closed due to inclement winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With the incoming dangerous winter weather, many shops and businesses are closing up early for the week. Mammoth Cave, the Glasgow Transit Bus, the Warren County Public Library and a roundup of local stores and agencies are closed Friday to avoid the bad weather. On...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire
A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
k105.com
4 arrested in Hart Co. after multi-agency raid
Four suspects have been arrested after a multi-agency law enforcement raid in Hart County. On Monday afternoon, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant in Canmer, according to Hart County Sheriff Jeff Wilson. While not providing details...
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
k105.com
Morgantown police find meth, needles near 3 children during traffic stop. Impaired mother arrested.
An allegedly impaired woman has been arrested after Morgantown police found methamphetamine and hypodermic needles in her vehicle, along with the suspect’s three children, during a traffic stop. On Saturday, the Morgantown Police Department was dispatched to I-165 (Natcher Parkway) on the report of a reckless driver. Upon arriving...
wkdzradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
wnky.com
Collisions, traffic backups result in closures on I-65, I-71
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Areas along Interstate 65 southbound in Hart County at the 63 mile marker and Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 62 are shut down at this time. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says I-65 southbound at the 63 mile marker is currently shut down due to multiple collisions.
whopam.com
Fire destroys Old Madisonville Road home
Fire destroyed a home Friday morning on Old Madisonville Road. The call of fire at 5724 Old Madisonville came out just after 6 a.m. and firefighters from Crofton and Westside found the home fully engulfed in flames. Emergency personnel say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the...
wcluradio.com
Portion of N. Race Street in Glasgow closed
GLASGOW – North Race Street near downtown is closed from the Happy Valley Intersection to Cherry Street. Officials are on the scene of a gas line fire. A passerby tells WCLU News that units attempted to extinguish the flames but were unsuccessful. It is unclear when the roadway will...
