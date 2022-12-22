Downtown Chambersburg, Inc. is having a New Year’s Eve event, sponsored by Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, that features a potato roll drop to welcome the New Year. Join a host of downtown businesses and New Year’s revelers in a festive atmosphere that features indoor activities, giveaways, radio remotes sponsored by VerStandig Media including Bob Rocks, WAYZ, and The Goat, 100 free hotdogs from Redneck Hot Dogs, and so much more.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO