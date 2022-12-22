Read full article on original website
Orrstown’s Path Valley Branch Selling to Juniata Valley Bank
The Juniata Valley Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCQX:JUVF) (“Juniata”), and Orrstown Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF) (“Orrstown”), jointly announced today that they have entered into a Purchase and Assumption Agreement (the “Agreement”) providing for the sale of Orrstown’s Path Valley branch, located at 16400 Path Valley Road in Spring Run, PA, to Juniata.
New Year’s Eve Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg
Downtown Chambersburg, Inc. is having a New Year’s Eve event, sponsored by Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, that features a potato roll drop to welcome the New Year. Join a host of downtown businesses and New Year’s revelers in a festive atmosphere that features indoor activities, giveaways, radio remotes sponsored by VerStandig Media including Bob Rocks, WAYZ, and The Goat, 100 free hotdogs from Redneck Hot Dogs, and so much more.
Virginia G Starliper obituary 1939~2022
Virginia G Starliper (Geyer), 83, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at home. She was born on October 25, 1939 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Harold M. and Gail V. (Detrich) Geyer. Virginia was a 1957 graduate of the Shippensburg High School and...
James Herbert Morsberger 1933~2022
James Herbert Morsberger, Jr., 89, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Friday morning, December 23, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 19, 1933 in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late James H. Morsberger, Sr. and Esther Winkler Morsberger Higinbothom. James was a graduate of the Baltimore Polytechnic...
Nancy A Myers obituary 1954~2022
Nancy A Myers, 68, Gettysburg, PA passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born March 15, 1954 in York, PA the daughter of the late Eugene I. and Betsy Beard McKinsey. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Robert R. Helmer, Sr. For 13 years she...
Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
Cambria County home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family’s mobile home was completely destroyed following a fire in Susquehanna Township on Dec. 24. First responders were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the mobile home along the 1000 block of Old Miller Road in Susquehanna Township. There were no injuries, but the home was a total loss, […]
Santa Runs canceled, businesses closed as extreme cold, high winds move into Centre County
A wind chill warning is in effect through Saturday evening with wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero possible.
Sheldon A Schwartz obituary 1936~2022
Mr. Sheldon A Schwartz, 86, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 15, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Abraham and Edna (Schulman) Schwartz. Mr. Schwartz was a graduate of Midwood High School. He went on to...
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
Area Woman Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 219
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman suffered suspected serious injuries when her vehicle struck and tree and rolled onto its roof along Route 219 on Thursday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, on Burnside McGee Highway (State Route 219), in Bell Township, Clearfield County, involving 37-year-old Stephanie L. Engel, of Hillsdale, Indiana County, Pa.,
Warming shelter closed after power restored in Cambria County borough
UPDATE — Power has been restored to Brownstown Borough after an outage that lasted for hours. The warming center has been closed, according to the West Hills Regional Fire Department. Anyone who experiences any issues is asked to contact the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at (814) 421-2100. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warming […]
Franklin County Teen Goes Missing For Second Time In Two Months
Just two months after he was safely located, a Waynesboro 15-year-old has disappeared from his home yet again, authorities say. Jaxson Charles Knight was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 21 around 4 p.m. He last was missing and was later found on Sept. 8, according to Washington Township police. Knight...
Pickup truck crashes into building in Arendtsville, Adams County
ARENDTSVILLE, Pa. — A pickup truck crashed into a building early Friday morning in Adams County. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Main Street in Arendtsville. A viewer shared a picture from the scene that showed extensive damage to the vehicle and building. You...
One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
10th Ave Fatal Accident Update
The identity of the person who died in a crash in Blair County has been revealed. Blair County Coronor Patty Ross says , 22 Year old Collie Brown was driving at a high rate of speed. On the 1100 Block of 10th Avenue In Altoona this morning. When the vehicle...
Margaret “Jean” Bair obituary 1946~2022
Margaret “Jean” Bair, age 76 of Biglerville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was born November 15, 1946 in Adams County to the late John and Dorothy (Leib) Gentzler. Jean was the loving wife of Donald A. Bair with whom she celebrated 55 years of...
Vera G Bricker obituary 1938~2022
Vera G Bricker, age 84, of Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg died at her home Monday December 19, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Grantville, Dauphin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late J. Byron and Cora Meyers (Sollenberger) Oellig. Vera was a 1956 graduate of Hershey High School...
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
Historic farm connected to the Battle of Gettysburg listed for sale
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 101-acre farm believed to have ties to the Battle of Gettysburg has been listed for sale. According to a Zillow listing by Mossy Oak Properties, the brick cottage was built in 1860 and “is thought to be a mustering point of the 1863 battle” in Gettysburg.
