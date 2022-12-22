Travel notes: Avelo schedule extended, Spirit flying to Charleston, busy skies over holiday period and free WiFi

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Lose Key Pro Bowler To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomed 99 Migrants on Christmas EveTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a secondRoger MarshPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Tips To Stay Safe and Warm During in Winter Storm SeasonTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
Avelo offers 1-day flash sale for early Feb. flights from Wilmington to Florida
Avelo Airways is offering a flash sale for those who want a February getaway to Florida. Under the fare promotion which expires at 8:59 p.m. EST Dec. 26, passengers get a 50% discount by using the promo code SANTA after logging into the airline’s website. Passengers have to travel...
PHL Airport cancellations, delays impacting holiday travel
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cancellations and delays are a traveler's worst nightmare, especially when it's two days before Christmas. And that's just what some passengers dealt with Friday at Philadelphia International Airport.A large winter storm that has been moving across the United States created issues. CBS3 Philadelphia counted more than four dozen cancellations and more than one dozen delays Friday morning at PHL. Many of the flights impacted are to midwest cities, like Chicago, Detroit and Denver. Travel has been a nightmare for many people in the tri-state area. While expecting the absolute worse with tons of delays and cancellations, what...
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu - a sailing ship turned into a restaurant in Philadelphia - has been a fixture on the city's waterfront for many years. Built-in 1904 by William Hamilton and Company in Scotland, the Moshulu is the largest four-masted square-rigger sailboat still afloat. Today it is the only sailing ship in the world that has been turned into a restaurant.
Passengers sickened on flight arriving at Philadelphia International Airport
First responders met a plane arriving at Philadelphia International Airport after some passengers were sickened during the flight.
Plane carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials with American Airlines confirmed to CBS Philadelphia that it had a flight land at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday evening with several sick passengers after the flight experienced "moderate turbulence". Crews from Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to check on several passengers who reported being ill and vomiting."The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Tri-State Liquors moving to former Levitz store site
The Delaware Daily Times reports that the long-vacant Levitz Furniture store in Claymont will be the new home of Tri-State Liquors. Tri-State’s current location in Tri-State Mall will be razed to make room for a distribution center. The mall had been on a downslope for years. However, Tri-State continued to draw customers. Tri-State also offers adult beverage services for weddings.
Take A Look Inside The Largest Wawa In The World
If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City, Philadelphia back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such...
Customers brave the brutal cold for Termini Bros. tradition in South Philadelphia
A 101-year-old holiday tradition continued on Christmas Eve in South Philadelphia.
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field
A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Power grid operator PJM asks Pa., NJ, Del. residents to conserve energy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator that oversees 13 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - is asking residents to conserve electricity as brutally cold temperatures reduced energy output or shut down some power plants. At the same time, there is an increased demand for power this Christmas holiday weekend.PJM Interconnection is asking consumers to limit power between 4 a.m. December 24 and 10 a.m. December 25. "This is extremely rare in our region," PJM Interconnection's chief communications officer Susan Buehler said. "The last time we had a situation like this was the polar vortex in January...
Cape Gazette
Reminiscing about hunting and fishing days of old
I always get kind of emotional around Christmas. I tend to reflect back on times gone by, and friends and family no longer around. Earlier this month, I had occasion to drive up to New Castle County on a very dark and rainy day. The ceiling was down on the deck and as I drove through Kent County, I should have seen lots of geese in the fields. I didn’t see a single one. Not a Canada nor a snow goose to be found.
Two Holiday Travelers Caught With Loaded Guns At Philly Airport, TSA Says
Two travelers were arrested in two separate instances for trying to bring loaded guns onto their flights at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, authorities say. A woman from Phoenixville was found with a .38 caliber revolver loaded with two rounds in her carry-on bag at a security checkpoint on Dec. 22, Transportation Security Administration officials said in a release.
Flooding forces motel evacuations at the Jersey shore
Dozens of people were forced to evacuate three motels at the Jersey shore because of flooding on Friday morning.
thisislowermerion.com
1966 Was A Very White Christmas
Arguably, The Main Line and the rest of the Philadelphia region experienced a White Christmas in 2009, thanks to a blizzard that brought almost two feet of snow to the area on December 20, 2009. If you looked out the window on Christmas Morning that year, everything looked white, so...
Philadelphia home earns national acclaim for holiday light display with more than 50k lights
Tim Macrina has been lighting up his home for the holidays with his light display which he dubs 'Christmas on Lincoln'.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware
If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's coldest night since 2019 expected as flash freeze hits region
An Arctic cold front which brought a dusting of frozen precipitation to some parts of Delaware has left behind the coldest airmass in over three years just days before Christmas. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill advisory for Friday night, as temperatures are expected to fall to between...
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
People’s Light Theatre hires security firm after threats to its holiday panto featuring a drag performer
At the center of the new holiday play at People’s Light Theatre in Malvern, Pa., “Alice in Wonderland, a Musical Panto,” is a giant cat played by the prominent Philadelphia drag performer Eric Jaffe. As the Cheshire Cat, dressed in an all-white bodysuit with sparkles, heavy cat...
WGMD Radio
A Little White Stuff Near Ellendale, DelDOT on the Roads
Some snow and sleet is falling in northern Sussex County as well as in Kent and New Castle Counties. DelDOT plows are out working on the roads to keep them safe for holiday travelers. Remember – Wet roads can freeze quickly when there is a rapid drop in temperature behind...
Comments / 0