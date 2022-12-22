ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Ira “Stanley” Murphy, Age 88 Dahlonega

Ira “Stanley” Murphy, age 88, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born in Union County on May 3, 1934 to the late Robert Stan Murphy and the late Mandie Josephine Cantrell Murphy. Stanley loved to spend time with his grandchildren, especially somewhere on the water trying to catch a fish. He was lovingly known as “Paw” or “Paw Murphy” by his grandchildren and will forever be missed by them.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Mary Harris Parson, Age 91 Gillsville

Mary Harris Parson, age 91, of Gillsville, Georgia went to be with The Lord on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Mrs. Parson was born on February 23, 1931 in Gillsville, Georgia to the late Joe and Pearl Peppers Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lamertine Parson; sisters, Ollie Savage, Margie Sanders, Ruby Harris, Willie Jean Owensby; brother, Jerry Harris. Mrs. Parson was a member of Silver Shoals Baptist Church. She was retired from Craven’s Pottery, but most of all she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother.
GILLSVILLE, GA
Mary Ruth McCollum, age 80 of Sautee Nacoochee

Mary Ruth McCollum, age 80 of Sautee Nacoochee, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, December 30, 2022 at The Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. To share a memory or to leave the family a condolence please visit www.barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
SAUTEE NACOOCHEE, GA
Frozen Sprinklers Flood Businesses At Colonial Square

Local – The cold weather didn’t take Christmas Day off and some local businesses in Cleveland now have some cleaning up to do. It may not have been the exact Christmas present some local business owners were looking for, but on Christmas Eve several shops in the Colonial Square Shopping Center on Hwy 129 just south of Cleveland were damaged due to a frozen and burst fire sprinkler system.
CLEVELAND, GA

