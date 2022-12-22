Ira “Stanley” Murphy, age 88, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born in Union County on May 3, 1934 to the late Robert Stan Murphy and the late Mandie Josephine Cantrell Murphy. Stanley loved to spend time with his grandchildren, especially somewhere on the water trying to catch a fish. He was lovingly known as “Paw” or “Paw Murphy” by his grandchildren and will forever be missed by them.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO