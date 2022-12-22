The “if, not when” mentality surrounding ransomware could be the largest fashionable menace to enterprise longevity. Corporations of all sizes and throughout all industries are more and more widespread targets for ransomware assaults, and we all know that 94% of organizations skilled a cybersecurity incident final yr alone. But, many enterprises proceed to function with decades-old safety protocols which might be unequipped to fight fashionable ransomware. Leaders have prioritized enhancing bodily safety measures in mild of the pandemic — so why haven’t ransomware protections improved?

