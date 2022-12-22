ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind

PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Travelers stuck at PDX on Christmas Day as cancellations continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After multiple days of back-to-back delayed and canceled flights, Christmas Day was no different. Many holiday travelers hoping to spend Christmas at their destination with family and loved ones ended up spending the holiday in line at PDX. The airport was packed with travelers either...
