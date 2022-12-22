SafeAI introduced that it introduced in $38 million in Collection B funding. The corporate provides robotic retrofit kits for building and mining automobiles. SafeAI plans to make use of the funding to speed up its autonomous automobile know-how roadmap and to scale operations globally to assist its rising buyer base and ship on contractual milestones. The corporate plans to broaden its developer and engineering groups. SafeAI particularly desires to fill the place of Chief Expertise Officer to guide its efforts within the autonomous automobile engineering area.

2 DAYS AGO