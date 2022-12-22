ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

caneswarning.com

Miami football 2023 class highest ever signed by Mario Cristobal

The 2023 Miami football class is the highest signed by Mario Cristobal during his head coaching career. Miami currently has the fourth-ranked 2023 class with all of the Hurricanes commits signing except for five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The highest-ranked class Cristobal signed at Oregon was seventh in 2021. Miami has...
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Coral Glades Boys Basketball Compete at Las Vegas Tournament

The Coral Glades boys basketball team had a unique experience, competing in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. from Dec. 19-21. The tournament features teams from around the county, and the Jaguars played in three games. Their only win came against Weston Ranch (California), 58-87 in overtime. Coral Glades previously fell against Arbor View High School (Las Vegas) in their first game and then fell to Cardinal Newman High School (South Carolina).
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop

Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
PLANTATION, FL
thesource.com

Happy Birthday To Miami Bass Pioneer Uncle Luke!

On this date in 1960, record exec, rapper, producer and pioneer Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke was born in Miami, Florida. Luke has morphed into one of the trailblazers of today’s strip club-based Hip Hop that is seen from southern artists such as Future, Kodak Black and even Megan Thee Stallion.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HUGE NUMBER OF CANCELLED FLIGHTS AT FLL, MIA, PBI

It’s Bad And It’s Going To Get Worse. Dreaming Of A Stranded Christmas… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. — There are now 70 cancellations at Fort Lauderdale Airport with 263 delays. At MIA, the cancellation count is 51, with 315 delays. At PBI, nine cancellations are on the books with 69 delays. […]
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man who discharged firearm on Palmetto Expressway arrested

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who filmed himself firing his gun out the window of a sports car along the Palmetto Expressway has turned himself in. Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia was escorted into Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center around 8:30 a.m., Monday. Florida Highway Patrol said Perez-Valdivia turned himself in after...
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience

5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY

IT IS GOING TO GET COLD. VERY COLD. AT LEAST BY SOUTH FLORIDA STANDARDS. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A “wind chill” advisory is now in effect for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The National Weather Service says […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
mxdwn.com

Patti LaBelle at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on Feb. 2nd

Born as Patricia Holt in Philadelphia on May 24, 1944, Patti LaBelle grew up singing with her local Baptist choir in 1960 with friend by the name of Cindy Birdsong to start a group called the Ordettes. One year later, after the vocalists who joined, Nona Hendryx and Sarah Dash, the group was renamed the Blue Belles. With producer Bobby Martin, they landed a Top 20 pop and R&B smash in 1962 with the piece “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman,” and afterwards, renditions of “Danny Boy” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
COCONUT CREEK, FL

