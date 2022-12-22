Born as Patricia Holt in Philadelphia on May 24, 1944, Patti LaBelle grew up singing with her local Baptist choir in 1960 with friend by the name of Cindy Birdsong to start a group called the Ordettes. One year later, after the vocalists who joined, Nona Hendryx and Sarah Dash, the group was renamed the Blue Belles. With producer Bobby Martin, they landed a Top 20 pop and R&B smash in 1962 with the piece “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman,” and afterwards, renditions of “Danny Boy” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

