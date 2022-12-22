Read full article on original website
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Miami football 2023 class highest ever signed by Mario Cristobal
The 2023 Miami football class is the highest signed by Mario Cristobal during his head coaching career. Miami currently has the fourth-ranked 2023 class with all of the Hurricanes commits signing except for five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The highest-ranked class Cristobal signed at Oregon was seventh in 2021. Miami has...
Hurricanes 2024 Recruiting Tracker: Stone Places Miami in Top Schools
Updating information about top 2024 Miami Hurricanes recruiting targets.
Miami-Dade stuns Broward with last-second TD in All-Star Game
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA – Bragging rights and another championship trophy is going back to Area Code 305. Fittingly, it was the “Miami-Central Connection” that led the way. Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass to his Rockets’ teammate Cataurus Hicks on the final play of ...
Coral Glades Boys Basketball Compete at Las Vegas Tournament
The Coral Glades boys basketball team had a unique experience, competing in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. from Dec. 19-21. The tournament features teams from around the county, and the Jaguars played in three games. Their only win came against Weston Ranch (California), 58-87 in overtime. Coral Glades previously fell against Arbor View High School (Las Vegas) in their first game and then fell to Cardinal Newman High School (South Carolina).
Hip-hop star gives back to South Florida families during the holidays
A Grammy Award winning rapper surprised a South Florida community this week by providing gifts for families just days before Christmas.
Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop
Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
thesource.com
Happy Birthday To Miami Bass Pioneer Uncle Luke!
On this date in 1960, record exec, rapper, producer and pioneer Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke was born in Miami, Florida. Luke has morphed into one of the trailblazers of today’s strip club-based Hip Hop that is seen from southern artists such as Future, Kodak Black and even Megan Thee Stallion.
HUGE NUMBER OF CANCELLED FLIGHTS AT FLL, MIA, PBI
It’s Bad And It’s Going To Get Worse. Dreaming Of A Stranded Christmas… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. — There are now 70 cancellations at Fort Lauderdale Airport with 263 delays. At MIA, the cancellation count is 51, with 315 delays. At PBI, nine cancellations are on the books with 69 delays. […]
cbs12.com
Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
west-palm-beach-news.com
File Breaking Condominium Sale At The Bristol In West Palm Seaside Tops $3,364 Per Sq. Foot — PROFILE Miami
A 3-bedroom condo at The Bristol in West Palm Beach has just traded for $12,025,000, marking a record sale at the iconic condo tower at $3,364 per square foot. Samantha Curry and Daniel Ekerold with Douglas Elliman represented the seller, while Brooke Murphy and Kyle Blackmon of Compass represented the buyer.
Person filmed firing gun out of Lamborghini on South Florida highway
Police are investigating a video that's gone viral of a suspect shooting a gun out of a Lamborghini window while riding on a South Florida highway.
WSVN-TV
Man who discharged firearm on Palmetto Expressway arrested
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who filmed himself firing his gun out the window of a sports car along the Palmetto Expressway has turned himself in. Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia was escorted into Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center around 8:30 a.m., Monday. Florida Highway Patrol said Perez-Valdivia turned himself in after...
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
west-palm-beach-news.com
New Kosher Restaurant in West Palm Seashore: “Kosher Chobee” • YeahThatsKosher
West Palm Beach lacks many of its own kosher establishments but makes up for it by being nearby kosher restaurant hub, Boca Raton, about 30 minutes south. Leading a new era for West Palm Beach is Kosher Chobee, a new meat restaurant, the city’s first. The restaurant is a ten-minute drive from PBI airport.
WSVN-TV
Homicide investigation underway after police discover bullet-riddled car in Miami Gardens
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood. An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street, Wednesday night. 7News was there as a car riddled with bullets was towed away. On Tuesday morning, police were seen...
WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY
IT IS GOING TO GET COLD. VERY COLD. AT LEAST BY SOUTH FLORIDA STANDARDS. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A “wind chill” advisory is now in effect for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The National Weather Service says […]
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Man Arrested For May Murder of Man Near Fort Lauderdale
Broward Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Friday in the murder of a man in unincorporated Central Broward back in May. William Shackelford, 43, faces a third-degree felony murder charge for an incident that occurred on the morning of Tuesday, May 3 near Fort Lauderdale, BSO says. BSO deputies responded...
mxdwn.com
Patti LaBelle at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on Feb. 2nd
Born as Patricia Holt in Philadelphia on May 24, 1944, Patti LaBelle grew up singing with her local Baptist choir in 1960 with friend by the name of Cindy Birdsong to start a group called the Ordettes. One year later, after the vocalists who joined, Nona Hendryx and Sarah Dash, the group was renamed the Blue Belles. With producer Bobby Martin, they landed a Top 20 pop and R&B smash in 1962 with the piece “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman,” and afterwards, renditions of “Danny Boy” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
UPDATE: Dad Arrested For Abducting Son From Boca Raton Town Center Mall
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The father of the one-year-old boy abducted from Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall late Thursday night was arrested Friday afternoon by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Vinie Ristick was found in Greenacres with the child who is fine. […]
