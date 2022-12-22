Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
Joel Patterson
Joel Patterson of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at Heritage Manor of Franklinton on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the age of 87. He was born on Saturday, December 14, 1935, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Joel is survived by his wife, Caroline Scalia Patterson, step-son, John Tujague, Jr., step-son and his...
an17.com
Shirley Hoover Wild
Shirley Hoover Wild of Mandeville, Louisiana, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born on Monday, August 21, 1933, in Springfield, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Rudolph Hoover and Jeanette Gregoire Hoover. She was a proud member of the St. Michael Episcopal Church in Mandeville. Shirley was a lady of character, known for her outspoken and honest personality, if it was on her mind, she was going to say it. She enjoyed the simple things in life such as, playing cards with her friends, her after retirement job at Walgreen, and living her life to the fullest. Her most precious “Gran” moments were made up of the many adventures with Cody and Colt. Shirley was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.
an17.com
Sidney Salvadore Fava, Jr.
Sidney Salvadore Fava, Jr., passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the age of 73. He was born on Friday, December 17, 1948, to Josephine Chiappetta Fava and Sidney Salvadore Fava, Sr. in New Orleans, Louisiana. Sidney is survived by his sister, Barbara Fava Pellegrini,...
an17.com
FOOTBALL: Southeastern adds 19 for 2023
HAMMOND, La. – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team announced Wednesday the addition of 19 student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors with the Lions beginning with the 2023 season. The 2023 signing class includes two junior college addition among the newest signees. Of...
an17.com
Martha Louise Mabry Mire
Martha Louise Mabry Mire was received in the arms of her Savior on the evening of December 17, 2022, in Walker, Louisiana, at the age of 88. She was born in her parents' home in Gilbert, Louisiana, October 2, 1934. She is the daughter of Martha Louise Spann Wood Mabry and Norris Elmo Mabry.
an17.com
WBB: Southeastern falls to Jackson
JACKSON, MISS. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team fell to Jackson State 60-51 Friday December 23rd in Jackson at 1 p.m. Southeastern (5-5) started off the week with a 10-point loss to the University of Alabama on Tuesday. Alexius Horne led the Lady Lions with 10 points.
an17.com
Judith “Judy” Marie Webb
Judith “Judy” Marie Webb passed peacefully from this world on Tuesday December 20, 2022. A native of Clinton, Kentucky, she was born on December 6, 1951, to Charles and Barbara Munsell. She graduated from Denham Springs High School in 1969 and worked for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office as an Administrative Secretary from July 1972 to September 2002. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she loved her church, playing with her grandchildren, music, flowers, antiques, and collectibles.
an17.com
Henry Robinson, Jr.
Henry Robinson, Jr., was 87 years old when he was summoned home to be with the Lord. On December 16, 2022, at 3:55 p.m., he quietly slipped away at his home in New Orleans, LA. Henry completed his education at Washington Parish High School and entered the military shortly after...
an17.com
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: Week of December 26 - January 1
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's basketball team opens Southland Conference play, while the men's basketball team closes nonconference play during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Lady Lions (5-5) will begin their league schedule Saturday. SLU will travel to face Nicholls at 1 p.m. in Thibodaux.
an17.com
FOOTBALL: Allen adds to FCS All-America accolades
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University junior offensive lineman John Allen added to his postseason trophy case with his selection to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS Coaches All-America Team released Thursday. Thursday’s selection marked Allen’s second All-America recognition of 2022. Allen was named to the second team...
an17.com
STPSO arrests two fugitives wanted by Hammond Police Department
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office located and arrested two wanted fugitives at their workplace in Pearl River after another agency contacted them and requested their help. On Wednesday (Dec. 21) STPSO detectives were contacted by investigators with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a request...
an17.com
Suspect sought in Hammond Walmart fire investigation
HAMMOND---The State Fire Marshal’s Office, in collaboration with the Hammond Fire Department, is actively seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a fire inside a heavily-occupied Walmart store in Hammond Christmas Eve night. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, the...
an17.com
Slidell man enters plea, sentenced to 10 years on obstruction charge related to murder case
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on December 9, 2022, Jawaun Jaylin Gaines, 20, of Slidell, Louisiana pled and was sentenced by District Judge Alan Zaunbrecher to 10 years in prison for obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence in a murder investigation. On May 21, 2021, close to midnight,...
an17.com
HPD investigates armed robbery at store on east side of town
On December 20, 2022, at approximately 8:05 pm, the Hammond Police Department responded to the Family Dollar, located at 1355 Highway 190 East in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, HPD officers learned the first suspect entering the store - seen wearing a blue or purple hoodie, black face...
an17.com
WPSO: Three arrestees drive themselves to jail
On the night of December 19, three parish residents were incarcerated in the Washington Parish Jail after driving themselves to the Sheriff’s Office parking lot. Acting on surveillance by the jail investigator, the jail warden and a member of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force set up surveillance in the parking lot based on information that specific persons would be visiting the jail in an attempt to introduce illegal drugs to inmate Kevin Michael Knight, 34, who is in jail after his November 2022 arrest for possession of stolen property and introduction of drugs into the jail. Knight is a career offender, having been arrested ten times prior to his current charges. Since 2009, Knight has been incarcerated on a variety of charges including possession of illegal drugs, resisting arrest with force or violence, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, theft, burglary, failure to appear in court, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, aggravated battery, contempt of court and other charges. All total, Knight has been arrested and charged with thirty-one criminal offenses.
Comments / 0