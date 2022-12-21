Read full article on original website
U.S. manufacturer 3M announces plan to stop using 'forever chemicals' in all its products
American products manufacturer 3M has announced a plan to stop using cancer-causing "forever chemicals" in all of its consumer goods by 2025.
New Method Can Break Down 95% of Toxic 'Forever Chemicals' in Water in Just 45 Minutes
Scientists have discovered a new way to break apart 'forever chemicals', the notoriously stubborn pollutants that contaminate our waterways and threaten public health, contributing to a growing list of potential methods of dealing with the long-lived compounds. News of a simple, low-energy way to degrade some, but not all, forever...
beckershospitalreview.com
OTC pediatric drugmakers, distributors claim 'no widespread shortage' in US
When senior leaders from large manufacturers and distributors of OTC pediatric medications had a conference call with FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra this week, they said there is "no widespread shortage" of OTC pediatric medications, despite continual reports of empty drug store shelves across the US, according to a Dec. 22 HHS press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 hospital construction projects dealing with infrastructure issues
Becker's has reported on three hospitals or health systems experiencing infrastructure issues with its construction since Nov. 15:. Paramus, N.J.-based Valley Hospital experienced a settling issue during the construction of a parking garage. The issue did not affect the main hospital campus and will not delay the end of 2023 opening.
Scientists Found BPA in Sports Bras and Shirts. Should You Be Worried?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. New testing by a consumer advocacy group warns that a number of sports bras and athletic shirts on the market contain high levels of bisphenol A, or BPA, an industrial chemical that has been linked to cancer and other health concerns when exposed to the human body. The finding is prompting scientists and gear makers to more closely inspect next-to-skin materials.
The truth about chemicals used in scented candles, according to a toxicologist
Toxicologist Yvonnne Burkart went viral for saying scented candles cause cancer and allergies, but another toxicologist said she exaggerated claims.
How Dangerous are nonstick Coating Chemicals To Our Health?
Does non-stick Coating Chemical cause Cancer?Photo byInternewscast Media. Non-stick chemicals, such as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), are commonly found in many household items such as pots and pans, carpets, furniture, and even fast food packaging. While they may provide convenience and ease of use, there is growing concern that these chemicals may be more dangerous than first thought. In this blog post, we will explore the research surrounding non-stick chemicals and their health risks. We will discuss the potential risks associated with PFOA and other similar substances, as well as ways to reduce your exposure and protect yourself from potential harm.
ScienceBlog.com
DIY air filter can scrub indoor air pollutants
A team of researchers from Brown University’s School of Public Health, Brown’s School of Engineering and Silent Spring Institute found that simple air filtration devices called Corsi-Rosenthal boxes are effective at reducing indoor air pollutants. The study, which analyzed the effectiveness of Corsi-Rosenthal boxes installed at the School...
