Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect
Dallas Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on December 20, 2022, in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road. Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective...
23-year-old arrested after hours-long standoff with North Richland Hills police
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A 23-year-old North Richland Hills man is facing charges after a domestic incident led to an hours-long standoff with police. Darren Prany was charged with injury to an elderly person after the incident on Jerrell Street Wednesday. A call to police was made around 11:30...
Fort Worth police arrest two for alleged human smuggling
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they have arrested two people they say were a part of a human smuggling operation. 35-year-old Carlos Plata Ibarra and 33-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez were placed under arrest. Both have been charged with Smuggling of Persons. Fort Worth police did not release many...
Arrest made in Fort Worth hit-and-run that killed waitress
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old waitress. 23-year-old Ajdin Dervisevic was arrested on Dec. 20 on a warrant issued for accident involving serious bodily injury or death. In the early morning hours of Dec. 4...
Teen Shot in Northeast Dallas Home
On December 22, 2022, at approximately 9:40 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 11333 Amanda Lane. Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old male shot in the leg. Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined...
Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
Mesquite deadly shooting a result of road rage, police say
MESQUITE, Texas - The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting from over the weekend that they believe happened due to road rage. 27-year-old Francisco ‘Jaime’ Garcia-Torres from Farmer's Branch was shot and killed on Sunday, Dec. 18 between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Mesquite police say...
Three Fort Worth Officers Fired After Arrests
The Fort Worth Police Department is firing three officers that were arrested this year. Detective Bryan Lafaurie is charged with burglary for allegedly forcing his way into a home with a gun, while Officer Derek Maly was arrested last month for a domestic violence incident. Officer Darrell Coker is accused...
Dallas Man Dies from Stab Injuries
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a lethal stabbing that occurred on Monday night, reported WFAA. According to police, they responded to a call on December 19 at 9 p.m. Arriving at the 4800 block of Bismark Drive, they discovered a male victim who had been stabbed. The victim, identified...
VIDEO: Fort Worth police shoot suspect after chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera video of an officer shooting a suspect following a chase on Dec. 13. Police were called to an auto repair shop on White Settlement Road for a possible vehicle burglary. When officers arrived at the scene they learned a male...
Hunt County Man Jailed For Felony Theft, Burglary
Hunt County arrested Justin Lynn Henley for Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. They also charged him with Burglary of a Building. No bond information was available, and he remained in the Hunt County Detention Center at the last report. No other details were immediately available.
Homeless Man Dies After Being Found Freezing Behind a McDonald's in Fort Worth
An unidentified homeless man was found unresponsive in freezing weather at about 12:15 pm behind a McDonald's restaurant at 4101 E. Lancaster Ave in Fort Worth. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Emergency officials say the man did not have identification with him. MedStar tweeted an alert...
Fatal Multi-vehicle Crash near Downtown Dallas Claims One Life
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality accident that occurred early this morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Interstate 45. Dallas Fire Rescue and Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 7:00am this morning. They arrived to find an 18-wheeler and two vehicles involved in a collision.
DPD: One Dead After Shooting on Steppington Drive
Dallas police say a man is dead after a shooting shortly before midnight Saturday in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. Police say they responded to the call about 11:37 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, identified as Kurt Jackson, 44, died a the scene,...
Two Arrested After Gunshot at Local School
Police have arrested two people at an area high school after a gunshot rang out on campus. The Irving Police department responded to a shooting call at Nimitz High School in Irving around noon on Monday, December 19. A fight occurred at the high school, and someone pulled a gun...
26 Honduran refugees rescued from alleged human traffickers at Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - The League of United Latin American Citizens, more commonly known as LULAC, says the FBI rescued 26 Honduran refugees from human traffickers during a raid Thursday morning. LULAC provided photos from the undisclosed location in Fort Worth. According to LULAC, the FBI raided a home just...
