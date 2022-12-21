Read full article on original website
Teen Shot in Northeast Dallas Home
On December 22, 2022, at approximately 9:40 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 11333 Amanda Lane. Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old male shot in the leg. Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined...
27 people from Central America Rescued from Fort Worth Home in Human Trafficking Case
Federal and state authorities rescued 27 people including a 3-year-old girl late Wednesday from a Fort Worth home during a human trafficking investigation. Two men who authorities believe had smuggled the people into Fort Worth were arrested at the scene. The house is located in the 1800 block of Miller Avenue.
Fatal Multi-vehicle Crash near Downtown Dallas Claims One Life
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality accident that occurred early this morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Interstate 45. Dallas Fire Rescue and Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 7:00am this morning. They arrived to find an 18-wheeler and two vehicles involved in a collision.
Homeless Man Dies After Being Found Freezing Behind a McDonald's in Fort Worth
An unidentified homeless man was found unresponsive in freezing weather at about 12:15 pm behind a McDonald's restaurant at 4101 E. Lancaster Ave in Fort Worth. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Emergency officials say the man did not have identification with him. MedStar tweeted an alert...
DFW Airport Issues Statement on Winter Weather
DFW Airport has been monitoring this week’s weather forecast and has made the necessary preparations for the potential of subfreezing temperatures. Additionally, DFW expects higher traveler volume with the Christmas holiday this weekend. Those customers who will be utilizing any of our shuttles (Terminal Link, Rental Car, Express or...
DART Prepared for Extreme Cold Weather
With dangerously cold weather forecast by the National Weather Service through Friday, Dec. 23, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is making preparations to make sure passengers and employees stay safe. DART Operations teams are in place across the region to ensure regular service is not impacted by the expected weather....
