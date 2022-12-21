ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Shot in Northeast Dallas Home

On December 22, 2022, at approximately 9:40 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 11333 Amanda Lane. Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old male shot in the leg. Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined...
Fatal Multi-vehicle Crash near Downtown Dallas Claims One Life

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality accident that occurred early this morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Interstate 45. Dallas Fire Rescue and Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 7:00am this morning. They arrived to find an 18-wheeler and two vehicles involved in a collision.
DFW Airport Issues Statement on Winter Weather

DFW Airport has been monitoring this week’s weather forecast and has made the necessary preparations for the potential of subfreezing temperatures. Additionally, DFW expects higher traveler volume with the Christmas holiday this weekend. Those customers who will be utilizing any of our shuttles (Terminal Link, Rental Car, Express or...
DART Prepared for Extreme Cold Weather

With dangerously cold weather forecast by the National Weather Service through Friday, Dec. 23, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is making preparations to make sure passengers and employees stay safe. DART Operations teams are in place across the region to ensure regular service is not impacted by the expected weather....
