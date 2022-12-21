Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TXEast Coast TravelerDallas, TX
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantOlu'RemiFort Worth, TX
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Related
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect
Dallas Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on December 20, 2022, in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road. Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective...
fox4news.com
23-year-old arrested after hours-long standoff with North Richland Hills police
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A 23-year-old North Richland Hills man is facing charges after a domestic incident led to an hours-long standoff with police. Darren Prany was charged with injury to an elderly person after the incident on Jerrell Street Wednesday. A call to police was made around 11:30...
23-year-old man in custody after North Richland Hills SWAT standoff
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A domestic incident led to an hours-long standoff between SWAT team members and a suspect who was eventually taken into custody in North Richland Hills on Wednesday. Police received the call at about 11:30 a.m. regarding the domestic issue, with officer beginning work to...
North Richland Hills man jailed after hours-long SWAT standoff
After getting a lungful of tear gas, a North Richland Hills man surrendered to police Wednesday – ending an hours-long SWAT standoff at his home.
irvingweekly.com
North Richland Hills Domestic incident leads to Several Hours-long Stand-off
This is an update to a previously posted story on the North Richland Hills stand-off. A 23-year-old man is in custody after a domestic situation led to a stand-off with SWAT. Two adult victims were able to get out of the home; however, one of them, an adult man, received non-life-threatening injuries and is receiving treatment for his injuries at an area hospital. Dispatch received the call regarding a domestic issue around 11:30 this morning, and patrol officers began to work to try to get the suspect out of the home. SWAT was called to the scene just after 1:00 pm, and negotiations began. After several hours of attempting to negotiate with the man, gas was used to assist in getting him to come out. He was taken into custody at 4:15 pm, and no injuries were reported.
irvingweekly.com
Teen Shot in Northeast Dallas Home
On December 22, 2022, at approximately 9:40 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 11333 Amanda Lane. Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old male shot in the leg. Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined...
kswo.com
Fedex driver accused of killing Athena Strand to face more charges for separate offense
TEXAS (KSWO) - The FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand is now facing more charges, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. However, according to Wise County officials, Horner is...
kurv.com
Three Fort Worth Officers Fired After Arrests
The Fort Worth Police Department is firing three officers that were arrested this year. Detective Bryan Lafaurie is charged with burglary for allegedly forcing his way into a home with a gun, while Officer Derek Maly was arrested last month for a domestic violence incident. Officer Darrell Coker is accused...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police arrest two for alleged human smuggling
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they have arrested two people they say were a part of a human smuggling operation. 35-year-old Carlos Plata Ibarra and 33-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez were placed under arrest. Both have been charged with Smuggling of Persons. Fort Worth police did not release many...
Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
Car chase ends with guns drawn in Bedford
A high speed chase winding through parts of North Texas has finally come to an end. For the last half hour… the suspect has been in and out of Grand Prairie, Mansfield and in the Bedford area.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth police shoot suspect after chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera video of an officer shooting a suspect following a chase on Dec. 13. Police were called to an auto repair shop on White Settlement Road for a possible vehicle burglary. When officers arrived at the scene they learned a male...
More charges for the man accused of killing a Wise County 7 year old
Wise county jail records show that 31 year old Tanner Horner, who is already being held on capital murder of a person under 10 and aggravated kidnapping charges, is now facing three counts of sexual assault of a child.
Three officers fired from Fort Worth Police Department
The Police Chief in Fort Worth has fired three officers from the force for violations of departmental policy. The department says the officers were involved in three separate incidents.
Driver dies in crash after running stop sign in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died following a car crash in Arlington Wednesday morning.At approximately 7:57 a.m. Dec. 21, Arlington police responded to a car crash on the 400th block of N. Oak Street at W. North Street.Investigators determined a Mercedes Metris van was traveling westbound through the intersection on North Street when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound ran a stop sign and struck its side.Witnesses told officers that the window of the Malibu was "partially obscured" as the driver ran the sign.The driver of the Malibu was injured upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 29-year-old Kristian E. Alvarado.The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FBI raids Fort Worth home and finds 21 victims of human trafficking
FORT WORTH, Texas — A house in the 1800 block of Miller Avenue in Fort Worth is at the center of a federal investigation into human trafficking. The FBI’s SWAT team raided the home Wednesday night and found 21 people inside, along with two suspects. The two suspects...
irvingweekly.com
Homeless Man Dies After Being Found Freezing Behind a McDonald's in Fort Worth
An unidentified homeless man was found unresponsive in freezing weather at about 12:15 pm behind a McDonald's restaurant at 4101 E. Lancaster Ave in Fort Worth. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Emergency officials say the man did not have identification with him. MedStar tweeted an alert...
Missing 77-year-old Dallas man found safe, police say
DALLAS — A 77-year-old man who went missing early Thursday morning has been found safe, police say. The department say it had been looking for Lawrence Edward Williams after he was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Other local news:
Man found unconscious in Fort Worth dies; extreme cold may be a factor
A man has died in Fort Worth from what may have been exposure to the cold. The temperature was about 19 degrees when the victim was found.
irvingweekly.com
Fatal Multi-vehicle Crash near Downtown Dallas Claims One Life
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality accident that occurred early this morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Interstate 45. Dallas Fire Rescue and Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 7:00am this morning. They arrived to find an 18-wheeler and two vehicles involved in a collision.
Comments / 0