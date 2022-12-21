This is an update to a previously posted story on the North Richland Hills stand-off. A 23-year-old man is in custody after a domestic situation led to a stand-off with SWAT. Two adult victims were able to get out of the home; however, one of them, an adult man, received non-life-threatening injuries and is receiving treatment for his injuries at an area hospital. Dispatch received the call regarding a domestic issue around 11:30 this morning, and patrol officers began to work to try to get the suspect out of the home. SWAT was called to the scene just after 1:00 pm, and negotiations began. After several hours of attempting to negotiate with the man, gas was used to assist in getting him to come out. He was taken into custody at 4:15 pm, and no injuries were reported.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO