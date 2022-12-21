ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Richland Hills, TX

dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect

Dallas Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on December 20, 2022, in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road. Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective...
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

North Richland Hills Domestic incident leads to Several Hours-long Stand-off

This is an update to a previously posted story on the North Richland Hills stand-off. A 23-year-old man is in custody after a domestic situation led to a stand-off with SWAT. Two adult victims were able to get out of the home; however, one of them, an adult man, received non-life-threatening injuries and is receiving treatment for his injuries at an area hospital. Dispatch received the call regarding a domestic issue around 11:30 this morning, and patrol officers began to work to try to get the suspect out of the home. SWAT was called to the scene just after 1:00 pm, and negotiations began. After several hours of attempting to negotiate with the man, gas was used to assist in getting him to come out. He was taken into custody at 4:15 pm, and no injuries were reported.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Teen Shot in Northeast Dallas Home

On December 22, 2022, at approximately 9:40 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 11333 Amanda Lane. Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old male shot in the leg. Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined...
DALLAS, TX
kurv.com

Three Fort Worth Officers Fired After Arrests

The Fort Worth Police Department is firing three officers that were arrested this year. Detective Bryan Lafaurie is charged with burglary for allegedly forcing his way into a home with a gun, while Officer Derek Maly was arrested last month for a domestic violence incident. Officer Darrell Coker is accused...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police arrest two for alleged human smuggling

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they have arrested two people they say were a part of a human smuggling operation. 35-year-old Carlos Plata Ibarra and 33-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez were placed under arrest. Both have been charged with Smuggling of Persons. Fort Worth police did not release many...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Fort Worth police shoot suspect after chase

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera video of an officer shooting a suspect following a chase on Dec. 13. Police were called to an auto repair shop on White Settlement Road for a possible vehicle burglary. When officers arrived at the scene they learned a male...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Driver dies in crash after running stop sign in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died following a car crash in Arlington Wednesday morning.At approximately 7:57 a.m. Dec. 21, Arlington police responded to a car crash on the 400th block of N. Oak Street at W. North Street.Investigators determined a Mercedes Metris van was traveling westbound through the intersection on North Street when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound ran a stop sign and struck its side.Witnesses told officers that the window of the Malibu was "partially obscured" as the driver ran the sign.The driver of the Malibu was injured upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 29-year-old Kristian E. Alvarado.The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ARLINGTON, TX
irvingweekly.com

Fatal Multi-vehicle Crash near Downtown Dallas Claims One Life

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality accident that occurred early this morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Interstate 45. Dallas Fire Rescue and Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 7:00am this morning. They arrived to find an 18-wheeler and two vehicles involved in a collision.
DALLAS, TX

