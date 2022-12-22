ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KUOW

'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound

‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Now ‘freezing rain’ until Friday afternoon

Weather conditions in western Washington are serious and continue to worsen as the ice storm moves in. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the entire area through late Friday. Temperatures will dip into the teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills will be below zero in some pockets. Freezing rain is moving in.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Winter Event Update: Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Freezing Rain Ahead; Avoid Travel if Possible

The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and activating our response teams as needed. This blog will be updated with the latest on places to get indoors and out of the cold; critical infrastructure status; changes to City services; and tips to stay warm and safe. Sign up for AlertSeattle, the City’s official emergency alert system, to get updates on service impacts.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puget Sound region braces for freezing rain

The Puget Sound region is bracing for major freezing rain coming in a few hours. Up to a quarter inch of ice could cover much of the area and bring travel to a halt. Places like Tacoma and Seattle that didn’t get much snow earlier this week have been dealing with subfreezing temperatures.
SEATTLE, WA
focushillsboro.com

First Big Wave Storm With Waves Up to 30 Feet is Expected for the Oregon and Washington Coasts

First Big Wave Storm: Predictions Show Oregon and Washington Coast Will See Its First Major Wave Storm, With Waves Approaching 30 Feet. Waves along the coasts of Oregon and Washington appear set to send 2016 out with a thud. The combination of period swells that are relatively long and waves that can reach heights of over 20 feet means that there is a good chance of significant erosion and beach safety warnings due to sneaker waves.
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest

Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy

Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Freezing rain in forecast for end of week

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the region for Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22 and 23. The Gig Harbor area might get a little snow Thursday, but that’s not the real risk. More dangerous is the potential for freezing rain late Thursday and early Friday.
GIG HARBOR, WA
MyNorthwest

Believe it or not, now comes the hard part when it comes to weather

With frigid temperatures and iced-over roads that aren’t going to melt, the weather is downright dangerous from now until Friday afternoon. “We got the ‘flash-freeze’ that we predicted, and now is the time we have to deal with it,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “The roads were already wet when the cold front came through and froze everything solid.”
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Dangerous ice storm Friday morning in Western Washington

Get your errands done today - a dangerous ice storm is sweeping through Western Washington late Thursday through Friday morning. There will be a mix of snow, sleet and ice accumulating on the roads. I strongly recommend people avoid driving Friday morning around the region. Through 10:00 p.m. today, a...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Pierce County under Winter Storm Watch

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Ok, Pierce County, here we go… one more storm stands between us and Christmas! The National Weather Service has issued a ‘Winter Storm Watch’ for our area this afternoon through tomorrow evening. In true Pacific Northwest fashion, we are expected to get snow and freezing rain overnight.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday

I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
NEWStalk 870

See Videos of Seattle Cars Sliding & Crashing in Ice Storm 2022

The videos I post below are so crazy that they almost don't seem real. Seattle was recently hit with a large storm freezing the entire city in ice. The roads were so slick that you could barely stand on them, so driving would be impossible. Some Seattle residents tried to brave the ice and it resulted in chaotic results all over the city.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm

SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

