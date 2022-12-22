Read full article on original website
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of military members will spend this Christmas away from home, and at Naval Station Mayport, a team of culinary specialists woke up early Christmas morning to make sure those living on base had a hot Christmas meal this holiday. “It’s one big happy family here...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today is the day of giving, and that’s exactly what members of El Beth-El did today. It was their annual Christmas giveaway for the community, and the church and its congregation showed up in a big way. “We want everybody to be jolly and to...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Santa Claus has finished his journey to deliver presents to homes across the globe. This stream ended at 2 a.m. Eastern Time on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. According to NORAD's Santa Tracker, over 7,623,693,263 gifts were delivered. Send us photos of your family getting ready...
Orange Park, Fla. — ‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer, and that’s exactly what a group of people did this week at Texas Roadhouse on Blanding Boulevard. The group met on Facebook and raised money with the intent of surprising a couple of restaurant workers with a big tip.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas Eve is the last day to get those presents under the tree before Christmas morning and some that means braving the crowds for last minute shopping. Last minute Christmas shopping can be a hassle but for some, waiting until Christmas Eve was the only choice.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a fatal shooting at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road South on Christmas. According to police, officers responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and found a man inside of a car with a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a local woman in connection with a child’s death. STORY: JSO: 2 injured after suspects shot into home in North Shore. According to the arrest report, 23-year-old Tania Nicole McGowan is being charged with child neglect and child abuse after...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens black bear was shot and killed after officials say it attacked a staff member. Jonny, the 5-year-old North American black bear, escaped from its exhibit behind the scenes, made contact and engaged with the keeper, according to a spokesperson. >>> STREAM...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here are some restaurants families can go to celebrate Christmas day. For more restaurants you can visit this website. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Marshall is working to find out if the record cold weather had any role in a fire that destroyed a local business Christmas Eve. JFRD crews went into the building to start off with and confirmed there were no people or...
A Florida man became a millionaire after spelling eight simple words with a scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people across the First Coast woke up to icicles and frost Saturday morning after a hard freeze overnight. Additionally, wind chills will continue to make temperatures feel like the single digits in many areas this weekend. Here are some photos from viewers of the chilly...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Nassau County woman has a warning for other drivers tonight after she was injured by an accessory she placed on her steering wheel. The accessory was used to decorate her steering wheel and she paid a hefty price when she was involved in a wreck.
Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained the police report for Wednesday’s bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo. According to the report, when officers arrived at the zoo, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was treating zookeeper Jennifer McCabe for injuries to her back, thighs and head.
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The father of HaLeigh Cummings went back to jail on Christmas Day after being released from prison only a few months ago due to being accused of drug possession and violently resisting an officer. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office jail records showcased he was arrested...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After hours of searching, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a missing 82-year-old woman has been found dead on the property of Mandarin High School on Christmas. Police say they were initially called out around 1:55 a.m. in response to a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. Family...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Krystle Sweat was enjoying some family time early Wednesday morning. She says her son went outside to grab something he was missing from his room and saw the neighbor’s house on fire on the 14500 block of Denton road. “He saw a fire going. He...
Anyone who was in Jacksonville that day knows where they were and what they were doing. It was the date of the heaviest snowfall in the City of Jacksonville in recent memory. Also, only one of three days when the city reported accumulated snowfall, the others being in 1899 and 1958.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead at a Gate Station Sunday night on Busch Drive. According to detectives, a bystander found the unresponsive woman and called police. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene. Police said that the woman...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report from our sister station) Get your sugar tooth ready! A 'sweet' new tenant in The Markets at Town Center has announced an opening date. The Sugar Factory, known for its celebrity sightings and Instagram-worthy desserts, is planning to...
