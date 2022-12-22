ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Local church gives back on Christmas Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today is the day of giving, and that’s exactly what members of El Beth-El did today. It was their annual Christmas giveaway for the community, and the church and its congregation showed up in a big way. “We want everybody to be jolly and to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Where is Santa Claus right now? Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Santa Claus has finished his journey to deliver presents to homes across the globe. This stream ended at 2 a.m. Eastern Time on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. According to NORAD's Santa Tracker, over 7,623,693,263 gifts were delivered. Send us photos of your family getting ready...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville police find gunshot victim in car on the Westside on Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a fatal shooting at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road South on Christmas. According to police, officers responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and found a man inside of a car with a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Wicked weather: Photos from around the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people across the First Coast woke up to icicles and frost Saturday morning after a hard freeze overnight. Additionally, wind chills will continue to make temperatures feel like the single digits in many areas this weekend. Here are some photos from viewers of the chilly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

New details in bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo

Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained the police report for Wednesday’s bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo. According to the report, when officers arrived at the zoo, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was treating zookeeper Jennifer McCabe for injuries to her back, thighs and head.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

