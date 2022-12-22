ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

City crews trying to keep up with busy start to snow season

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094G2z_0jqm8fq400

BOZEMAN — Winter isn't slowing down and city crews are working to keep up with the snow that just keeps coming down this season.

Neal Smith has been a snowplow driver for the city of Bozeman since 2019.

“You will want to get the road clear, but it's snowing so hard. It feels like you're not getting anything done,” says Smith.

This latest round of snow has been keeping him busy since 3 AM Wednesday morning.

“This snow is kind of manageable, but it does fly a little bit when it's windy you know,” says Smith.

The city owns eight plows and four motor graters that travel hundreds of miles of streets during and after a storm.

“Arterial and collector network so these are all the main network streets through Bozeman, Durston, Babcock, Garfield, Graf, 19th Kagy. These are the streets that get plowed first thing in the morning,” says Bozeman Assistant Streets Superintendent Matt Workman.

After the main streets that get people to and from work and school are plowed, their focus then shifts to residential streets.

“This is where we break the town up into five-day segments,” says Workman.

Staffing shortages and extra snow have made it hard for the city to keep up.

“This winter in particular that's really starting to pile up,” says Transportation & Engineering Director, Nick Ross. “Where we have frequent snow and continued sell off and have to leave the residential routes behind and continue plowing or main routes.

As of December 20, Bozeman has seen 26 inches of snow this year compared to 16 inches at this time last year.

From November 1 to December 20 last year, Bozeman had only seen 20 inches of snow. This year Bozeman is piling up 48.5 inches.

“It's all hands on deck in just continuing to just continue to plug away,” says Ross.

Even though it may seem like it's hard to keep up with the snow this season, Smith says he's glad the community sees he’s making a difference.

“We get a lot of people that call in and thank us for what we do,” says Smith.

For information about city plowing, you can visit their website .

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Bozeman Fire on scene of rollover crash on I-90

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Fire crews are on the scene of a crash on I-90, west of 19th Ave. According to Bozeman Fire, the vehicle involved has rolled over and that the incident involves an entrapment. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting scattered snow and ice on roads in...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Near zero visibility on I-90 near Bozeman due to fog

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is warning driving of near zero visibility on I-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade due to fog. Officials are asking drivers to find alternative routes or stay at home.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Roof collapse in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a structural roof collapse in Bozeman on the morning of Dec. 24. The collapse happened at the 1600 block of West College. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department announced the following:
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

New and Improved! Belgrade Breakfast Spot Open For Business

A popular spot for breakfast in Belgrade is back open after being closed for over a year due to a kitchen fire. The wait is finally over! The Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade is open, but getting there hasn't been easy. For owner Rhonda Haney Gilbert, reopening the restaurant has come with its fair share of setbacks. Throughout the process, she had to deal with supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of several items needed in order to reopen the restaurant. The wait for safety inspections was also delayed.
BELGRADE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Sweet Grass County Coroner's Office investigating three deaths that happened Friday

The Sweet Grass County Coroner's Office is investigating three deaths that occurred earlier today. The Sweetgrass County Dispatch Center received a call this morning reporting that an individual was in medical distress. The Sweet Grass County ambulance was dispatched to that residence located northwest of Reed Point Montana. When responders arrived, they found all three individuals at the scene unresponsive. The names and particulars of the case are not being released at this time pending notification of family members. The ambulance was hindered by cold temperatures and snow drifts in that area. The road department responded to the area to assist with plows. The Big Timber Fire Department, Search and Rescue and Sweetgrass County deputies also responded to that area. Stillwater County dispatched fire and EMS as mutual aid. Sheriff Alan Ronneberg wishes to thank all those that were involved in this tragic case. The investigation is ongoing.
SWEET GRASS COUNTY, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy