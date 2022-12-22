Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center for winter storm
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Friday afternoon in response to what the Michigan State Police described as hazardous weather conditions resulting from a winter storm. In a statement, the state police said Michiganians were encouraged to avoid non-essential travel throughout the remainder...
MDOT: Crews have made progress, stay off roads
Although the Christmas week blizzard is over, the work for snowplow drivers is far from done.
wkar.org
Michigan DNR pleased with participation in new deer harvest reporting
As deer hunting season in Michigan comes to a close on Jan.1, the Department of Natural Resources says its new harvest reporting system has been a success. This year, all hunters were required to enter their harvests online within 72 hours. Reporting was previously done by a select number of hunters through a post-season survey.
Whitmer activates state emergency operations center
The Operations Center helps the State of Michigan coordinate with local governments and assists them with utility repair, road crews, warming centers and more.
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
1051thebounce.com
6 Michigan Roads to Avoid This Weekend
I know the storm isn’t as bad as they predicted, at least in some areas, but certain areas of Michigan are getting it bad. If you’re like many Americans and traveling this weekend, there are certain roads that experts are saying to avoid at all costs. The office...
Yahoo Sports
Severe winter storm rips across western, northern Michigan ahead of Christmas
A winter snowstorm forecasted earlier in the week to bring snow, frigid temperatures and biting winds to the upper Midwest delivered a punch to Michigan on Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 22-24. The snowstorm closed businesses and schools en masse and made travel difficult and nearly impossible in places. By Thursday, blizzard warnings...
americanmilitarynews.com
Blowing snow disrupts roads, 14K without power Friday as storm hits
A severe storm with strong winds and arctic cold hit Michigan on Friday, leaving more than 14,000 without power, though snow accumulation was less than originally forecast. From the Ohio border into the metro suburbs, expect increasing wind speeds and another 1 to 2 inches of snow, says Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. That could brings totals up to 3 inches through Saturday as western lake effect could continue snow overnight into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Areas north of Flint could see another 2 to 3 inches.
WILX-TV
Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses said on Saturday that they are seeing fewer people in stores because of the snow storm. Two businesses in Lansing said the storm impacted their stores, which usually see more shoppers on one of the busiest shopping times of the year. Melissa Sterenberg, a...
WNDU
ISP Lowell Post shares final statistics from weekend travel incidents in northwest Indiana
(WNDU) - The Indiana State Police Lowell Post shared some statistics with the public regarding the number of crashes, slide offs, stranded motorists, and other weather-related traffic incidents that troopers responded to across northwestern Indiana from the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, through Christmas morning (Sunday, Dec. 25). Tough winter...
WNDU
Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in Indiana, Michigan
ISP Lowell Post shares final statistics from weekend travel incidents in northwest Indiana. Tough winter weather conditions made travel across the area challenging, as driving conditions were often treacherous at best. Updated: 3 hours ago. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at...
WNDU
Travel limited in St. Joe County, much of Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Emergency Management Agency is emphasizing the risk to county residents that plan on traveling yet tonight. Many roads are still limited to travel because of drifting in wide open areas county-wide. In the event you come across a road closed sign...turn...
michiganradio.org
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
A national weed glut is causing prices to plummet and imperiling businesses
In Michigan, the number of cultivators has doubled while prices have dropped by 75 percent.
WNDU
Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Detroit News
These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm
A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
wcsx.com
Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season
Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inside the Zilwaukee Bridge: Why the Z-Bridge almost wasn’t completed
SAGINAW, Mich. – Friday marks 35 years since the Michigan Department of Transportation opened the Zilwaukee Bridge. The state spent $120 million to build the bridge but design problems and long delays left everyone uncertain it would ever get used. Now, the bridge is very busy. Around 21 million...
Watch the Temp Michigan. At What Point Does Salt Stop Working?
What temperatures are too cold for salt to melt the ice on the roads?. This winter storm causing huge problems for drivers on the road. At times like these, it is important to know a few things about the weather and at what point salt doesn't even melt the ice.
