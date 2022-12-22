ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Detroit News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center for winter storm

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Friday afternoon in response to what the Michigan State Police described as hazardous weather conditions resulting from a winter storm. In a statement, the state police said Michiganians were encouraged to avoid non-essential travel throughout the remainder...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Michigan DNR pleased with participation in new deer harvest reporting

As deer hunting season in Michigan comes to a close on Jan.1, the Department of Natural Resources says its new harvest reporting system has been a success. This year, all hunters were required to enter their harvests online within 72 hours. Reporting was previously done by a select number of hunters through a post-season survey.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

6 Michigan Roads to Avoid This Weekend

I know the storm isn’t as bad as they predicted, at least in some areas, but certain areas of Michigan are getting it bad. If you’re like many Americans and traveling this weekend, there are certain roads that experts are saying to avoid at all costs. The office...
MICHIGAN STATE
Yahoo Sports

Severe winter storm rips across western, northern Michigan ahead of Christmas

A winter snowstorm forecasted earlier in the week to bring snow, frigid temperatures and biting winds to the upper Midwest delivered a punch to Michigan on Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 22-24. The snowstorm closed businesses and schools en masse and made travel difficult and nearly impossible in places. By Thursday, blizzard warnings...
MICHIGAN STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Blowing snow disrupts roads, 14K without power Friday as storm hits

A severe storm with strong winds and arctic cold hit Michigan on Friday, leaving more than 14,000 without power, though snow accumulation was less than originally forecast. From the Ohio border into the metro suburbs, expect increasing wind speeds and another 1 to 2 inches of snow, says Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. That could brings totals up to 3 inches through Saturday as western lake effect could continue snow overnight into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Areas north of Flint could see another 2 to 3 inches.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses said on Saturday that they are seeing fewer people in stores because of the snow storm. Two businesses in Lansing said the storm impacted their stores, which usually see more shoppers on one of the busiest shopping times of the year. Melissa Sterenberg, a...
LANSING, MI
WNDU

Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in Indiana, Michigan

ISP Lowell Post shares final statistics from weekend travel incidents in northwest Indiana. Tough winter weather conditions made travel across the area challenging, as driving conditions were often treacherous at best. Updated: 3 hours ago. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Travel limited in St. Joe County, much of Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Emergency Management Agency is emphasizing the risk to county residents that plan on traveling yet tonight. Many roads are still limited to travel because of drifting in wide open areas county-wide. In the event you come across a road closed sign...turn...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
Detroit News

These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm

A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season

Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
MICHIGAN STATE

