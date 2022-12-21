Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Kool G Rap Enlists AZ, Big Daddy Kane, & Sean Price In New Album, ‘Last Of A Dying Breed’
Hip Hop’s golden era constituent, Queens’ native, the godfather of Mafioso rap, legendary and influential emcee Kool G Rap, broke out in the late 80s and early 90s as one-half of the duo with DJ Polo. Together, Kool G Rap and DJ Polo released three undisputed classic albums, beginning with their debut album, Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990) and Live and Let Die (1992).
The 20 Best R&B Albums of 2022
In 2022, R&B rediscovered its place in the club, pushed into the outer reaches of space, found and lost love (as always) and relished the beauty of the Black experience.
one37pm.com
The 25 Best Artists to See Live
Ever wonder who are the best artists to see live? Live music has the power to transport us to another place, to bring us together with fellow fans in a shared experience, and to allow us to connect with our favorite artists in a way that simply isn't possible through recorded music. If you're someone who loves live music, you know the thrill of discovering a new artist that you can't wait to see perform in person.
HipHopDX.com
2022 Hip Hop Awards - HipHopDX Winners & Nominees
On the eve of its 50th birthday, Hip Hop music is solidified as the driving force for global culture and commerce. However, like the embattled Gen-Xer it is, in 2022 the genre has endured growing pains, loss, reinvention and offspring who are eager to forge their own path and define what it is for themselves.
HipHopDX.com
Styles P Recalls Wanting To Shoot JAY-Z & Beanie Sigel During LOX/Roc-A-Fella Beef
Styles P has recalled the time he wanted to shoot JAY-Z and Beanie Sigel during The LOX‘s beef with Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s. The Ghost recently joined Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion where he opened up about how his, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch’s beef with 50 Cent and G-Unit was kept strictly on wax but the Roc-A-Fella war crossed the line and got personal.
HipHopDX.com
Missy Elliott Reflects On Timbaland Partnership: 'Each Album Was A Lil Pressure'
Missy Elliott has reflected on her sprawling creative partnership with Timbaland, which spanned five of her albums from Supa Dupa Fly in 1997 to This Is Not a Test in 2003. Missy took to Twitter on Tuesday (December 6) to break down the making of each project, saying that as her and Tim’s success grew, so did the pressure on their shoulders to deliver.
musictimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?
From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
Taylor Swift Wins Top Platinum Album of 2022, Future Earns Top Single in RIAA Year-End List (EXCLUSIVE)
The Recording Industry Association of America today announces the 13 albums and 68 singles released and awarded this year in its Gold & Platinum program. Taylor Swift earns the top album with her double-platinum “Midnights” (via Republic Records), while Future locks the top single with his triple-platinum “Wait for U” (on Epic Records/Freebandz). See the full lists below. “Incredible voices and collaborations were celebrated this year with coveted RIAA Gold & Platinum awards, honoring artists’ creative efforts, reflecting fan engagement and recognizing commercial successes alongside label partners. Music is a powerful connector, and these milestone achievements acknowledge the dynamic reach of the very best in 2022!” says RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier. The...
MTV
Bop Shop: Songs From SZA, Rini, &Team, And More
The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?. Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't...
iheart.com
Jeezy, Future & More Join Icewear Vezzo On 'Paint The City' Mixtape
After prepping his fans for months, Icewear Vezzo's long-awaited Gangsta Grillz project has finally arrived. On Thursday, December 8, the Detroit native dropped off his new mixtape Paint The City (Gangsta Grillz). The collaborative effort with DJ Drama has Vezzo going off on 15 tracks including his previously released singles "Its All on U" featuring Kodak Black and "One Time" featuring Jeezy. Vezzo also recruited Future, 2 Chainz, Peezy and G.T. to hop on the tape. His latest collection of songs comes months after Vezzo signed to Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Quality Control.
hypebeast.com
Rap Supergroup MOUNT WESTMORE Drop Debut Studio Album 'Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort'
MOUNT WESTMORE, the West Coast rap supergroup comprised of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort, have debuted their first ever studio album aptly titled Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. Clocking in at an hour and five minutes, the 16-track studio effort comes together as a reminder of why the...
SZA’s New Album SOS Features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and More
At long last, SZA is getting ready to release her new album, SOS. As she continues to share details, she’s revealed the record’s tracklist: The album spans 23 songs and has guest appearances from Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, SZA’s “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, and the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Find the tracklist below.
HipHopDX.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Taps Kodak Black, Lil Durk & More For 'Me Vs. Myself' Tracklist
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming album Me Vs. Myself — check it out below. The 21-track album will drop on Friday (December 9) and Kodak Black and Lil Durk are just a few of the heavy hitters that will make an appearance on the project.
thesource.com
Ab-Soul’s ‘Herbert’ Album to Feature Big Sean, SiR, Jhene Aiko, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul has released the tracklist for his first album in six years, Herbert. Hitting social media, Soulo dropped off the tracklist for the album, which is set to drop on Dec. 16. Across 19 songs, Ab-Soul will collaborate with Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h,...
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
How Metro Boomin Made Trap Music Sound Like a Symphony
Much of the discussion around producer-helmed rap albums favors the so-called boom-bap variety. Where fans clamor for their favorite lyricists to lock in with one producer, like Nas and Hit-Boy, Gibbs and Madlib, or Black Thought and Danger Mouse on Cheat Codes. It makes sense that the classic two-person dynamic is reflected in traditionalist hip-hop — but that’s not the extent of its potential, as trap music ingenue Metro Boomin demonstrated on his recent album, HEROES & VILLAINS. The 15-track project re-affirms the potential for new terrain within the trap sound. An 808-dominated soundscape wades and unfurls into different aesthetics...
Reggae Artist Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Platinum Plaques, Says Khaled Insulted His Name
Reggae artist Sizzla has a bone to pick with DJ Khaled. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the dancehall legend and frequent DJ Khaled collaborator shared video on Instagram of himself and a couple of buddies dismantling and setting ablaze to multiple plaques Sizzla received for his work on the Khaled albums Father of Asahd and Grateful. In the video, Sizzla can be heard saying he was insulted by Khaled. However, he doesn't provide further details. The men then break apart the framed commemorative plaques, making sure to cut out and set aside the photos of Khaled's son Asahd out of respect.
hotnewhiphop.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Delivers On His New Album “Me Vs. Myself”
After much anticipation, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back with the release of his new album, Me Vs. Myself. The Bronx-bred rapper returns after a nearly two year but the results were definitely worth waiting for. Me Vs. Myself consists of 22 songs in total with several heavy-weight appearances....
HipHopDX.com
Oschino Recalls Jadakiss Telling Him Not To Sign To Roc-A-Fella: 'Don't Do It'
Oschino, the former State Property rapper, has recalled the time Jadakiss tried to warn him off signing with Roc-A-Fella Records. The Philadelphia rapper (real name Oschino Vasquez) signed with The Roc in 1999 after a bathroom conversation with JAY-Z. But before putting pen to paper, he took the idea to Kiss who told him not to sign with the label.
