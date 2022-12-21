ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
one37pm.com

The Best 'FIFA' Games, Ranked

Soccer fans across the globe unite annually with the release of the FIFA video game series and these are the best FIFA games ranked from best to worst. For over two decades, FIFA has become a staple in the gaming community for passionate and casual soccer supporters alike. The series...
one37pm.com

2023 F1 Race Calendar: Gearing up for Race Day

So you want to know all about the 2023 F1 race calendar? No worries... I have you covered!. Start your engines because the 2023 Formula 1 season is just around the corner. Max Verstappen cemented himself as one of the greats last season, winning his second consecutive Formula 1 World Drivers Championship. Only time will tell if he can pull off an incredible three-peat.
ceoworld.biz

Who Are the Richest Sports Owners in the World, 2023?

Based on available data, with a net worth of approximately $91 billion, Mukesh Ambani, who owns the Indian Premier League cricket club Mumbai Indians, is the richest sports team owner in the world, followed by Carlos Slim (net worth $82 billion); and Steve Ballmer (net worth $80 billion). Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, bought the Los Angeles Clippers (Basketball, United States) in 2014 for $2 billion.
scaffoldmag.com

Trailer mounts: Growing in popularity

Why the humble trailer mounted platform is a good choice for both customers and rental companies. As Niftylift says, the trailer mount offers ease of operation but, most importantly, portability, as they can usually be towed behind a domestic vehicle. This also means that when they are hired out, they...
bikeexif.com

Here comes trouble: A Triumph TR6 with a Matchless frame

Kids are impressionable, especially when motorcycles are involved. That magical combination of sound, smell and danger has a way of imprinting itself on young minds. But Kyle Harvey didn’t just dream of bikes as a child—he practically grew up with them. Kyle’s trade is tool and die making,...
Top Speed

Alfa Romeo And Zagato Unveil Their Latest Project, The Stunning Giulia SWB

It was 1921 when Zagato was asked by Alfa Romeo to improve some of their race cars. The relationship that started back then gave birth to some of the most exciting masterpieces of automotive industry. And what better way to celebrate 100-year anniversary than to build a 500-horsepowere masterpiece. Based on an Alfa Romeo Giulia, the GIulia SWB Zagato takes its design cues from another collaboration between Alfa and Zagato, the 1989 SZ. This Giulia SWB that is presented now actually started as a project back in 2021, and Zagato ensures us that "The conception, development and production of the car were, however, carried out entirely and independently by the Milanese Atelier without external support. The presence of the Alfa Romeo badge on the car is solely for descriptive and promotional purposes."
torquenews.com

Car Brands With the Best And Worst Customer Loyalty - Subaru Drops To 5th

Subaru's high customer loyalty with its Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek customers is slipping. See why some customers are leaving the brand. How loyal are Subaru Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek customers? According to a recent report from Automotive News (by subscription), Subaru's loyalty rate in 2020 was 70.4 percent, in 2021 through August 31, 2021, Subaru of America's loyalty rating slipped to 69.2 percent. This year, Subaru dropped again to 63.8 percent.
Jalopnik

Hyundai Is Now the World's Third-Largest Carmaker

Hyundai is now the third largest automaker in the world by volume, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota, which are often at odds for first and second place among the biggest car companies in the world. In a little over half a century, the South Korean carmaker has leapt over American auto giant General Motors, as well as the multinational conglomerate Stellantis, according to Bloomberg.
gcaptain.com

Superyacht Party in the Caribbean

Billionaires over the world have descended upon the Caribbean ready for Christmas and New Year parties, as the yacht count in the region has more than doubled from the previous month. The yacht season in the Caribbean nations is in full bloom, as more than 200 luxury vessels have clustered...
RideApart

Watch A Pair Of Pro Hard Enduro Riders Try Snowbikes For The First Time

It’s winter in the northern hemisphere, and for those of us who live in areas that get lots of snow and ice, this time of year is always bittersweet. Sure, a select and extremely hardcore few riders might do some ice racing, or otherwise find ways to get out on their bikes, but the majority of riders end up tucking their bikes away for the season.
InsideHook

After Pandemic Boom Times, Collector Cars Are Finally Cooling

If you only look at Bring a Trailer, you’d think the collector car market was still riding the years-long pandemic boom. The online auction site, which was acquired by Hearst in June 2020, has seen well over a 50% increase in year-over-year sales in 2022, eclipsing $1.3 billion as of mid-December compared to over $859 million in 2021, according to company data. One data point does not a trend make, unfortunately.

