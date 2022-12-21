ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5

Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
The Associated Press

Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo on Call of Duty

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft agreed Wednesday to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years should its $69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard go through — an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony. The blockbuster merger is facing close scrutiny from regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game console, faces resistance from Sony, which makes the competing PlayStation console and has raised concerns with antitrust watchdogs about losing access to what it calls a “must-have” game title. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, tweeted that Microsoft “entered into a 10-year commitment” to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo. Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted his thanks to Nintendo, which makes the Switch game console, saying the same offer was available for Sony.
SVG

There Are Only 3 Near-Perfect PS1 Games, According To Metacritic

The PlayStation Classic may have bombed when it debuted in 2018, but the original PlayStation console sold incredibly well (via MarketWatch). While Sony's first attempt at console gaming earned a reputation as the home for acclaimed and beloved franchises such as "Final Fantasy" and "Metal Gear Solid," only three titles within its library were nearly perfect, and they may not be the first games that come to mind when you think of the PlayStation 1.
Polygon

Atari revives rare, lost game once described as too difficult for wide release

Jeff Minter, the reclusive developer of trippy, surreal arcade games like Tempest 2000, Space Giraffe, and Polybius, has announced his next project: a “hypnotic new wave shooter” (surprise!) called Akka Arrh, coming in early 2023 to Atari VCS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.
TechRadar

GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X

The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
TechRadar

Unbeatable Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deals are here - get Zelda or Mario Kart free

We've checked the calendar because something's not right – surely these excellent Nintendo Switch OLED bundles should have been available a couple of weeks ago for Black Friday? Well, they may be two weeks late, but you can now get two of the year's best Nintendo Switch deals, which include a console and a free game of your choice.
tryhardguides.com

Pinball FX is coming to Xbox and PlayStation in February 2023

Pinball FX is a digital pinball machine video game developed and published by Zen Studios. This game is an evolved version of the pinball machine genre, in which players compete to get the highest score possible on tables modeled after some of the most well-known brands in the entertainment industry.
Engadget

Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players

Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
The Game Haus

What Is The Street Fighter 6 Release Date?

The PlayStation Store has leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date prior to The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything that was leaked prior to the game’s release on June 2, 2023. Different Editions. Standard Edition. The base game of Street Fighter 6. Outfit 1 Color 10 for 6...
IGN

Xbox's Game Awards No-Show Is a Slap in the Face to Players

It's a bad sign when there were more Muppets at The Game Awards than Xbox world premieres. As someone who's been playing and covering Xbox for 20 years, I’m not sure I’ve ever been more baffled by the console-maker’s decision-making. I tweeted my frustration as soon as the industry's glitziest event of the year came to its awkward end, and if the hundreds of responses to that tweet told me anything, it's that this was no hot take. How could it be? Microsoft literally showed nothing for the year to come, despite promising us a huge 2023 at last summer's Xbox Showcase.
ComicBook

Cancelled NES Game Released More Than 30 Years Later

Throughout the history of the industry, countless video games have been cancelled. More often than not, these games simply disappear, never to be heard from again. That seemed to be the case for the NES version of Airball, a title that was originally released for computers in 1987 and was planned for the Nintendo Entertainment System. However, developer Retro Room Games has rectified that, releasing a physical version that can now be purchased for Nintendo's original console. In addition to an NES version, Retro Room has also released a version for Game Boy Advance.
CNET

Amazon Games Teams Up With Bandai Namco to Bring Blue Protocol to the West

The Game Awards on Thursday saw Amazon Games publishing a new title with Bandai Namco, called Blue Protocol. Blue Protocol is an anime free-to-play MMORPG, or massively multiplayer online role-playing game, developed by Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios. Players will journey through the violent world of Regnas with their own created character, using one of five classes: the Blade Warden, the Twin Striker, the Keen Strider, the Spell Weaver and the Foe Breaker.

