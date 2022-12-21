Just in time for the holidays, Phillips is offering some seriously gift-worthy pieces in its Dec. 13 New York Jewels auction. But to get your hands on the headliner, the 6.43 ct. Red Dragon ruby ring, it’ll cost you—the estimate is $1 million–$1.5 million. The Burmese ruby boasts a natural purplish-red color (unlike others achieved through heat) and high clarity value.

