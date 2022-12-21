Read full article on original website
Related
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
The 6.43 Carat Red Dragon Ruby and More in Phillips Jewels Sale
Just in time for the holidays, Phillips is offering some seriously gift-worthy pieces in its Dec. 13 New York Jewels auction. But to get your hands on the headliner, the 6.43 ct. Red Dragon ruby ring, it’ll cost you—the estimate is $1 million–$1.5 million. The Burmese ruby boasts a natural purplish-red color (unlike others achieved through heat) and high clarity value.
Comments / 0