Marlow, OK

Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens resigns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local Wichita Falls nonprofit is losing an important figure in its organization. The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank confirmed longtime CEO Kara Nickens has resigned. In a Facebook post on Nicken’s personal page said the decision ‘was not voluntary’ but adds ‘she’s happy with the work she did while there’. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
marlowreview.com

Wreaths Across America Honor Veterans, POW, MIA each Christmas

Bobby Cobb with the Marlow VFW Post #4888 places a live balsam fir wreath during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Marlow Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as Randy Oldham describes each wreath and the military branch it honors and those who served or are serving. Additionally, there are 93,129 United States service men and women from all branches who last known status was either Prisoners of War or Missing in Action. Photo by Toni Hopper/The Marlow Review.
MARLOW, OK
KTEN.com

Ardmore lays groundwork for hydrogen plant

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There's been another big milestone in the development of H2OK, Woodside Energy's proposed green hydrogen plant in Ardmore. The company awarded a major contract for equipment needed to begin production. "It will be a very large project," said Ardmore Development Authority executive Andrea Anderson. "They'll...
ARDMORE, OK
kswo.com

Sobriety checkpoints and patrols planned to stop impaired drivers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State and local authorities are looking to make Carter County safer ahead of New Years with the ENDUI program. Three sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday, December 30 all across the county. They will run from 7 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering...
CARTER COUNTY, OK
kosu.org

Preparation is key as Oklahomans brace for cold temperatures

As extremely cold weather moves into the state this week, many Oklahomans are looking for ways to keep themselves, their homes and their vehicles safe and warm. Local officials and businesses offer tips for weathering the cold. The National Weather Service in Norman has already issued a Wind Chill Watch...
OKLAHOMA STATE
newschannel6now.com

How to prepare your vehicle for winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Even without ice, the extreme cold is still dangerous, especially to your vehicle. Veteran’s Auto Repair gave the rundown on how to keep your vehicle ready for the cold weather and what they stressed the most is checking your anti-freeze. It needs to be...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Mother arrested for alleged 2018 assault of a child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a mother for an alleged assault that occurred in 2018. Police arrested Chanel Williams and charged her with Injury to a Child. According to the arrest warrant, in October 2018, police were sent to Ben Franklin Elementary School for an 8-year-old with bruises on her face. Teachers […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

Lake Lawtonka Looks Like the Apocalypse

This wild arctic weather is creating quite a stunning situation at Lake Lawtonka. Between the rolling white-capping waves, the unrelenting wind, and shockingly cold air and windchill temperatures, Lawtonka looks like the apocalypse is happening in real time. You have to give credit where credit is due and praise the...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Office Depot employee charged with embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Office Depot employee is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from registers that he said was used for his sister’s sobriety rehabilitation.Danny Castillo Jr., 30, is charged with theft over $2,500. Police said they were notified of an internal theft investigation at the store in October. The […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Trinity Noland arrested on theft charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who recently agreed to a plea of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of a Lawton man is back in jail, this time on theft charges. Trinity Noland is in the Wichita County Jail on charges of theft less than $2,500, enhanced with two or more previous convictions and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Two ejected in early morning accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a Friday morning injury accident that happened near Iowa Park Road on Sheppard Access Road. According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the intersection for an accident. They found a Ford F-150 pickup that failed to stop at a stop […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXII.com

Ardmore Police investigating crash involving ambulance

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are investigating a crash that happened on Tuesday that left an ambulance flipped on its side. Police said a Marshall County ambulance and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of US 70 and Commerce St. around 2 p.m. The collision caused the ambulance...
ARDMORE, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Woman featured on Texoma’s Most Wanted captured

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities captured a woman after she was featured on this week’s Texoma’s Most Wanted. According to the Wichita County Jail records, Destiny Davila was freed on a $30,000 bond after deputies arrested her on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, for warrants that were issued after her bond was revoked. Court documentation showed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
davisnewspaper.net

Crystal Meth, Guns and Money Seized

Sergeant Brandon Eddy of the Murray County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle with a large amount of crystal methamphetamine that produced a trafficking charge on Dec. 14. Two weapons were found on this stop, too. Around 11 p.m. Sgt. Eddy conducted a traffic stop near the Oklahoma School for...
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Owner believes burglar started fire that destroyed home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owner of a home that burned down Saturday morning, killing several animals, believes a burglar broke in and set the fire that destroyed her house and all the families belongings, and also killed several pets and animals. The owner filed a burglary report with police after noticing some things missing […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

