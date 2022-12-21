Read full article on original website
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens resigns
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local Wichita Falls nonprofit is losing an important figure in its organization. The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank confirmed longtime CEO Kara Nickens has resigned. In a Facebook post on Nicken’s personal page said the decision ‘was not voluntary’ but adds ‘she’s happy with the work she did while there’. […]
marlowreview.com
Wreaths Across America Honor Veterans, POW, MIA each Christmas
Bobby Cobb with the Marlow VFW Post #4888 places a live balsam fir wreath during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Marlow Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as Randy Oldham describes each wreath and the military branch it honors and those who served or are serving. Additionally, there are 93,129 United States service men and women from all branches who last known status was either Prisoners of War or Missing in Action. Photo by Toni Hopper/The Marlow Review.
KTEN.com
Ardmore lays groundwork for hydrogen plant
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There's been another big milestone in the development of H2OK, Woodside Energy's proposed green hydrogen plant in Ardmore. The company awarded a major contract for equipment needed to begin production. "It will be a very large project," said Ardmore Development Authority executive Andrea Anderson. "They'll...
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
kswo.com
Sobriety checkpoints and patrols planned to stop impaired drivers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State and local authorities are looking to make Carter County safer ahead of New Years with the ENDUI program. Three sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday, December 30 all across the county. They will run from 7 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering...
kosu.org
Preparation is key as Oklahomans brace for cold temperatures
As extremely cold weather moves into the state this week, many Oklahomans are looking for ways to keep themselves, their homes and their vehicles safe and warm. Local officials and businesses offer tips for weathering the cold. The National Weather Service in Norman has already issued a Wind Chill Watch...
newschannel6now.com
How to prepare your vehicle for winter weather
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Even without ice, the extreme cold is still dangerous, especially to your vehicle. Veteran’s Auto Repair gave the rundown on how to keep your vehicle ready for the cold weather and what they stressed the most is checking your anti-freeze. It needs to be...
Mother arrested for alleged 2018 assault of a child
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a mother for an alleged assault that occurred in 2018. Police arrested Chanel Williams and charged her with Injury to a Child. According to the arrest warrant, in October 2018, police were sent to Ben Franklin Elementary School for an 8-year-old with bruises on her face. Teachers […]
Lake Lawtonka Looks Like the Apocalypse
This wild arctic weather is creating quite a stunning situation at Lake Lawtonka. Between the rolling white-capping waves, the unrelenting wind, and shockingly cold air and windchill temperatures, Lawtonka looks like the apocalypse is happening in real time. You have to give credit where credit is due and praise the...
Office Depot employee charged with embezzlement
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Office Depot employee is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from registers that he said was used for his sister’s sobriety rehabilitation.Danny Castillo Jr., 30, is charged with theft over $2,500. Police said they were notified of an internal theft investigation at the store in October. The […]
Trinity Noland arrested on theft charges
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who recently agreed to a plea of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of a Lawton man is back in jail, this time on theft charges. Trinity Noland is in the Wichita County Jail on charges of theft less than $2,500, enhanced with two or more previous convictions and […]
Two ejected in early morning accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a Friday morning injury accident that happened near Iowa Park Road on Sheppard Access Road. According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the intersection for an accident. They found a Ford F-150 pickup that failed to stop at a stop […]
KXII.com
Ardmore Police investigating crash involving ambulance
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are investigating a crash that happened on Tuesday that left an ambulance flipped on its side. Police said a Marshall County ambulance and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of US 70 and Commerce St. around 2 p.m. The collision caused the ambulance...
Juvenile killed following Lawton motorcycle wreck
The Lawton Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a juvenile last week.
Report of suspicious activity leads to burglary arrests
"The WFPD is proud of the caller for notifying us when they saw something suspicious happening in the neighborhood," WFPD officials said following the arrest of two for an early morning burglary.
Woman featured on Texoma’s Most Wanted captured
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities captured a woman after she was featured on this week’s Texoma’s Most Wanted. According to the Wichita County Jail records, Destiny Davila was freed on a $30,000 bond after deputies arrested her on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, for warrants that were issued after her bond was revoked. Court documentation showed […]
Man dies following crash into Wichita River
This marks the 20th traffic fatality in Wichita Falls for the year 2022, according to Wichita Falls Police Department's Public Information Officer, Sgt. Charlie Eipper.
davisnewspaper.net
Crystal Meth, Guns and Money Seized
Sergeant Brandon Eddy of the Murray County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle with a large amount of crystal methamphetamine that produced a trafficking charge on Dec. 14. Two weapons were found on this stop, too. Around 11 p.m. Sgt. Eddy conducted a traffic stop near the Oklahoma School for...
Owner believes burglar started fire that destroyed home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owner of a home that burned down Saturday morning, killing several animals, believes a burglar broke in and set the fire that destroyed her house and all the families belongings, and also killed several pets and animals. The owner filed a burglary report with police after noticing some things missing […]
