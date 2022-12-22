Read full article on original website
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Two Baton Rouge organizations provide locals in need with free meals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As we head into the holiday weekend, two well-known capital area organizations are making efforts to feed hundreds of families in need. This provision is especially precious to some recipients, as these meals are the only way they’ll be able to feed their families this Christmas.
Shoppers scramble around Mall of Louisiana for last minute gifts
BATON ROUGE- T'was the day before Christmas, when all through the mall, hundreds were scrambling to get it all. "I gotta go get like a jallion," shopper Daniel Collins said. They made lists to make sure nothing was missed. "I got most of them, but you can never have too...
Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball
The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
Child found in pond on Christmas Eve dies
Emergency services rescued a boy from a pond in Central on Christmas Eve
Need to catch a CATS bus? Well, tough luck if you're handicapped
A federal judge in Baton Rouge has ruled that too many of the bus stops for the system that serves the city and Baker are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a ruling that may lead to the Capital Area Transit System addressing the hundreds of dilapidated bus stops and benches scattered across the parish.
Firefighters battle flames at BR motel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
Several areas under boil water advisory
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several parts of the Baton Rouge area are under a boil water advisory as of Monday, Dec. 26. Impacted areas include parts of Maurepas, Assumption Parish, Tickfaw, St. John the Baptist Parish, and Lafourche Parish. In order to ensure the safety of water, customers in...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood Grill
What's for lunch at Goodwood Grill in Baton Rouge. Located at 8558 Goodwood Boulevard, Goodwood Grill is a favorite at lunch time. A delectable blend of Southern specialties with a Greek flair, the lunches are hearty and delicious. All lunch specials cost $10.99, and are made only with the freshest ingredients.
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office distributes Christmas gifts
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially at the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office. Santa’s helpers filled a big room with toys, games, and even bikes for deserving children. Eight families were selected, two from each school in the parish.
Cancer patient staying optimistic despite a holiday in the hospital
BATON ROUGE - Over at Baton Rouge General, many patients are dealing with a hard reality this Christmas. Many are spending the holiday from the confines of their patient room. For some like Joseph Hynes, its the sense of love and compassion that's keeping them optimistic. "The past 24 days...
New Iberia home burns
New Iberia Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire that took place Friday evening on Mixon Street.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions
A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
Baton Rouge announces trash, recycling pickup schedule for holidays
BATON ROUGE – There will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the city-parish said. The North Landfill will also be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Trash-collection services will resume after the holiday weekend, but the city-parish warned of possible delays...
Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
Oldest store in Baton Rouge ringing in new ownership with Christmas caroling
BATON ROUGE - Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town has been open since 1914, now, they're under new ownership. They're ringing in the celebration with an evening of Christmas caroling in Spanish Town. The new ownership is especially important, says Kara Robinett, because the store is now one of the only...
Plumbers warn homeowners to wrap pipes ahead of Christmas freeze, or pay hundreds in repairs
BATON ROUGE - While most people are looking forward to the holiday weekend, plumbers at Sunshine Plumbing are preparing for a flood of calls if history is any guide. The owner, Dirk Payne, remembers years prior when things froze over in the capital area. “There were 300 phone calls a...
Fight bleeds from funeral to family home, leaves one man injured
An argument that started at a funeral ended with one man suffering gunshot wounds.
Water system in New Iberia asking customers to conserve
LAWCO in New Iberia is requesting that customers in the City of New Iberia, Village of Loreauville and Iberia Parish service area conserve water as much as possible during this freeze event.
Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
