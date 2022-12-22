ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Two Baton Rouge organizations provide locals in need with free meals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As we head into the holiday weekend, two well-known capital area organizations are making efforts to feed hundreds of families in need. This provision is especially precious to some recipients, as these meals are the only way they’ll be able to feed their families this Christmas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball

The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Need to catch a CATS bus? Well, tough luck if you're handicapped

A federal judge in Baton Rouge has ruled that too many of the bus stops for the system that serves the city and Baker are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a ruling that may lead to the Capital Area Transit System addressing the hundreds of dilapidated bus stops and benches scattered across the parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Firefighters battle flames at BR motel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Several areas under boil water advisory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several parts of the Baton Rouge area are under a boil water advisory as of Monday, Dec. 26. Impacted areas include parts of Maurepas, Assumption Parish, Tickfaw, St. John the Baptist Parish, and Lafourche Parish. In order to ensure the safety of water, customers in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood Grill

What's for lunch at Goodwood Grill in Baton Rouge. Located at 8558 Goodwood Boulevard, Goodwood Grill is a favorite at lunch time. A delectable blend of Southern specialties with a Greek flair, the lunches are hearty and delicious. All lunch specials cost $10.99, and are made only with the freshest ingredients.
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions

A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge announces trash, recycling pickup schedule for holidays

BATON ROUGE – There will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the city-parish said. The North Landfill will also be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Trash-collection services will resume after the holiday weekend, but the city-parish warned of possible delays...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve

SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy