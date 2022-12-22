Read full article on original website
WSFA
More than 250 Christmas meals delivered to River Region seniors
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Council on Aging served 281 warm meals on Christmas Day to those who may have spent this holiday alone. The organization serves 420 meals four days a week, but this year is the time they have delivered Christmas meals. “The past 38 years,...
WSFA
Mercy House serves hundreds of families in need this Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mercy House’s Ministry About People is bringing Christmas cheer to families in Montgomery. Thursday, the nonprofit opened its doors to serve a warm meal and donate gifts to those in need. “People in the community have come together to make this a really, really beautiful...
WSFA
Need for homeless shelters in Montgomery grows as temps drop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that the Salvation Army is temporarily closed, the need for homeless shelters in Montgomery is growing. It comes as dangerously cold temperatures threaten those living on the streets. “It’s brutal out there. I mean this is a catastrophic event waiting to happen,” said Patrick Aitken...
Alabama nursing homes report a return to “normal” this holiday season
While health officials continue urging caution over COVID, those with Alabama's Nursing Home Association say things are much different this season than years past.
Greenville Advocate
Super Foods Greenville donates fruit to DHR
Super Foods Greenville donates cases of fruit to the Butler County Department of Human Resources each year during the holiday season for distribution to their clients who are in need. Alicia Sexton, supervisor for DHR is pictured with Super Foods staff and customers receiving this donation. (Left to right) Alicia Sexton, Patricia McDowell, Daisy Carter, Johnny Jones, and Mike Stephenson.
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
luvernejournal.com
Pet of the Week – Molly
“Woof. Woof. My name is Molly and I live in big ol’ Honoraville, Alabama with my parents, Randy and Jennifer McGough, my three human brothers; Blake, River, and Griffin, and one fur brother, Hank. My brothers and I are the best of friends. I’m a Shipoo and I’ll be celebrating my first birthday on Feb. 14. I hope mom makes me a cake from Milk Bone treats. I am not a picky eater. Heck, I will eat anything. But, Milk Bones are my fav! My favorite hobbies include getting my hair blown dry, prissing around, snuggling with my humans, and sleeping.”
unionspringsherald.com
Sheriff makes promotions
Sheriff Raymond Rogers made promotions at the recent Bullock County Commission meeting. Sergeant Roderick Rover was promoted to Chief Deputy; Deputy Melvin Grooms was promoted to Sergeant; Sergeant Lisa Turpin was promoted to Sergeant Major; and Jailer Kadeem Morris was promoted to Sergeant. Also, Brandon Nobles was hired as a...
WSFA
Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
WSFA
‘This is an emergency’: Deep freeze causing water issues in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”. “If not stopped, there is a real...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey visits Alabama prisons, thanks corrections officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week made visits to two Alabama prisons to thank state corrections officers for their work. Her office said Thursday that Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka. The governor said the role of a...
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
lowndessignal.com
Fort Deposit hosts Christmas parade
Fort Deposit welcomed nearly 600 residents to its Christmas parade and health fair Saturday. Mayor Jacquelyn Davison-Boone, who intentionally recruited this horse-drawn carriage and driver requested by local children said the parade and health fair were well-attended. Volunteers gave out 27 flu shots and administered diabetes and blood pressure checks. The Town of White Hall will hold a parade on Dec. 24 at noon.
WSFA
Sheriff’s office presents donated car to Flatwood tornado survivor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is making the season brighter for one family that was impacted by last month’s storms. Gladys Pringle and Julia Davis rode out the tornado that hit the Flatwood community three weeks ago. “The trailer was rocking so hard, when...
WSFA
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
WSFA
Missing man found safe in Coffee County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
WSFA
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
