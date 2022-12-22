Read full article on original website
Related
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Healthline
Is There a Link Between Bipolar Disorder and Addiction?
While bipolar disorder can raise your risk of substance use or misuse, co-treatment options and other support are available. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized by shifts in mood. There are different types of bipolar disorder, but all involve some combination of depressive and manic or hypomanic episodes.
Medical News Today
Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
verywellmind.com
Can Bipolar Disorder Show Up in a Brain Scan?
Bipolar disorder is a serious mood disorder that impacts at least 4.4% of Americans. This mental condition features pronounced bouts of depression and mania. While it is challenging to live with, the proper treatment protocol can support those with this diagnosis and help them achieve a great quality of life.
Psych Centra
What Is the Bipolar Spectrum?
The “bipolar spectrum” includes not only bipolar I disorder, but other conditions that involve depression or mood swings, too — with or without manic episodes. The definition of bipolar disorder has changed over time. Some people still consider it a disorder that involves extreme mood changes only. But that isn’t entirely true — bipolar disorders are now understood to exist on a spectrum of mood-related symptoms.
marriage.com
How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?
Charm, charisma and confidence, or the 3Cs of narcissism coined by narcissist psychotherapist expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, are often why we fall for narcissists. The dark side is that you also face controlling, careless and condemning behaviors. So, how does a narcissist react when they can’t control you?. Read...
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
Healthline
How Long Does Meth Stay in Your Urine?
Methamphetamine, or meth, is a stimulant that can energize both your body and mind. It poses a high risk of addiction. Meth is known for giving people a “rush” or “high” of good feelings. This sensation only lasts a short while — often a few minutes — but the drug itself can stay in your body for a much longer period of time.
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
Meth extracts a heavy toll on the heart, even as a new study finds heart failure cases tied to the drug are climbing around the globe. For nearly 20% of users, heart failure was diagnosed within one year of drug use, though some were diagnosed with the condition after just one use.
Psychiatric Times
Virtual Reality for Patients With Schizophrenia
VR-based training may help improve social cognition and functioning in patients with schizophrenia. Virtual reality (VR) technology could be effective in treating patients with schizophrenia who suffer from motivational deficits and low treatment adherence. According to the preliminary findings of a recent study, VR-based social cognition and interaction training (VR-SCIT) is a promising method for improving social cognition and functioning in patients with schizophrenia.
MedicalXpress
Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?
Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
New York Post
Potatoes aren’t always bad for you — it’s all in the preparation: new study
A new study shares some sympathy for a much-maligned vegetable: the potato. It found that the way the potato is prepared — including what people add to it — is what’s associated with Type 2 diabetes, rather than the “humble” vegetable itself. The study was published in Diabetes Care, a peer-reviewed journal by the American Diabetes Association for health care providers. Previous research had shown an association between diabetes and total potato intake. A team of Australian researchers, led by Dr. Nicola Bondonno from Edith Cowan University’s Nutrition and Health Innovation Research Institute, explored the relationship of vegetable intake and the incidence of Type 2 diabetes. The...
verywellmind.com
Is ADHD a Mental Illness?
ADHD is a diagnosable mental disorder that is characterized by problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It is estimated to affect 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States. At the same time, whether ADHD can be considered a mental illness is less clear. Kara Nassour, LPC,...
Vox
It’s all too easy to get sick right now. Here’s how to protect yourself.
Right now, the US is in the middle of an infectious disease trifecta. The “tripledemic” of the coronavirus, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has led New York City and Los Angeles County, among others, to “strongly recommend” masking indoors. Officials in Oakland and Sacramento may follow suit soon. The CDC, which has barely spoken about masking for the past year, now advises wearing one based on Covid-19 community levels — a recommendation that considers hospital admissions, beds available, and the number of case rates.
Healthline
Schizophreniform disorder
Symptoms of schizophrenia lasting fewer than 6 months may be schizophreniform disorder, a condition that can include hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thoughts. Schizophrenia spectrum disorders are mental health conditions that present with symptoms of psychosis or altered reality perception. The length, number, and prominent types of your symptoms can help determine your diagnosis.
verywellmind.com
Ketamine for Bipolar Disorder Treatment
You may have heard about ketamine treatment for depression, but did you know ketamine can also be used to treat bipolar disorder? Specifically, it is used to treat the depression “pole” of bipolar. Ketamine is lauded because it can lift a depressed mood quickly—often within hours. Because bipolar...
hcplive.com
Some Symptom Benefit for Bipolar Patients With Smartphone Program
There was a decrease in relapse observed for low-risk participants, but not high-risk individuals. A smartphone-based tool that includes coaching and an application resulted in some decreases in symptom severity in patients with bipolar disorder. A team, led by Evan H. Goulding, MD, PhD, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences,...
Healthline
Why Meth Use Can Cause Mouth Ulcers and How to Treat Them
Mouth ulcers can happen as one side effect of using meth. Treatment can help, but these sores may also begin to heal when you stop taking meth. Methamphetamine, or meth, is a powerful stimulant. It activates your sympathetic nervous system, speeding up your heartbeat and making you feel more energetic.
verywellmind.com
Over-the-Counter (OTC) ADHD Medication
Over-the-counter ADHD treatment alternatives can be a helpful way to ease symptoms for people who are hesitant about prescription stimulants or want to combine their prescriptions with other treatments to enhance symptom relief. It can also be a way to ease symptoms as you wait for a formal diagnosis—which can be a long and frustrating process for some.
Comments / 0