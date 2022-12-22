A new study shares some sympathy for a much-maligned vegetable: the potato. It found that the way the potato is prepared — including what people add to it — is what’s associated with Type 2 diabetes, rather than the “humble” vegetable itself. The study was published in Diabetes Care, a peer-reviewed journal by the American Diabetes Association for health care providers. Previous research had shown an association between diabetes and total potato intake. A team of Australian researchers, led by Dr. Nicola Bondonno from Edith Cowan University’s Nutrition and Health Innovation Research Institute, explored the relationship of vegetable intake and the incidence of Type 2 diabetes. The...

19 MINUTES AGO