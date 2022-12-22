ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

'Blizzard of the century' leaves nearly 50 dead across US

Emergency crews in New York were scrambling Monday to rescue marooned residents from what authorities called the "blizzard of the century," a relentless storm that has left at least 25 dead in the state and is causing US Christmas travel chaos. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the storm "the worst" he has ever seen, with periods of zero visibility and authorities unable to respond to emergency calls.
BUFFALO, NY

