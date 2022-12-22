Read full article on original website
School closures for Thursday, Dec. 22
The following school districts will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22. The post School closures for Thursday, Dec. 22 appeared first on Local News 8.
School district announces delayed start time on Tuesday
TERRETON — West Jefferson School District has announced classes will begin two hours later than normal on Tuesday, Dec. 20 due to weather conditions. If additional schools announce delays or closures, we will update this story. You can find the latest weather forecast here.
These schools are canceled Monday due to extreme weather
Beloved Bellevue family restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire
OMAHA — Nettie's Fine Mexican Food, a beloved family-owned restaurant with a 34-year history, was devastated by a fire Friday night. Fire crews responded to the Bellevue restaurant at 7110 Railroad Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Police Lt. Chad Reed. Fire crews continued to fight the blaze into the evening hours, closing down Railroad Avenue as crews from multiple agencies worked to contain the fire.
