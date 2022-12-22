ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

1011now.com

Four years later: Text to 911 benefitting deaf community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Kim Davis is an advocacy specialist for Nebraska Communication for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and she remembers when there weren’t good opinions for those who can’t make a traditional call to 911. “We would have to make silent calls to 911,” Davis said....
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Omaha fraternity chapter gives to families during Purple Swipe event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An international fraternity with a local Omaha chapter gave back to the north Omaha community through a special initiative. Brothers from the Beta Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held their second annual Purple Swipe event Saturday. It took place at the Walmart on...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Blowing snow overnight in Lincoln

The People’s City Mission held a memorial, while at the same time urging those who are without a home to seek shelter. Signing Day: Huskers add 27 players, including Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman. Updated: 16 hours ago. Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska has 27 scholarship players,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

First responders still hard at work in subzero temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While many spent the past couple days hunkered down at home, first responders like any other day reported to work, which for them takes place outdoors much of the time. They say the bone-chilling cold certainly changes how they do their jobs but that it is...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Childcare costs increase in Nebraska

Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold. Water pours out of Omaha Chuck E. Cheese.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Construction kicks off Westbrook “Renaissance”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Earlier this month, construction began on the Glenn Korff School of Music. The $75 million project will add 75,000 square feet to the school’s buildings. The new Westbrook building will have more collaboration space and updated classrooms, including high quality sound and video. The Kimbal Recital...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

New Nebraska workforce training program helps mother of two

LINCOLN, Neb. — A new workforce development program provided an early Christmas present for a single mother of two in Omaha. Laura Croswell said the gift is confidence and self-reliance that could have a generational impact. "My life will never be the same," Croswell said. "I'm a single mom...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury student's frozen shirt video heating up on social media

FAIRBURY, NE — A Fairbury student's social media video showing just how cold it's been in southeast Nebraska is quickly going viral. Brendon Runge, a senior at Fairbury High School, posted the video Friday. It shows him holding a wet shirt out in the wind, freezing the red tee to have it stand up on its own.
FAIRBURY, NE
1011now.com

Frozen brine creates challenge for Lancaster County road crews

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It wasn’t the snow, but the below-freezing temperatures that gave the Lancaster County road crews a challenge on Thursday. Temps reached about -13° in Lincoln Thursday morning. The brine mixture they use was frozen in the tanks, which hasn’t happened before. But because there...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: Warmer temperatures (finally) return to the region...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After spending the last week in the deep freeze, the forecast for the rest of the week and into New Year’s weekend offers us warmer temperatures with generally dry conditions. Overall, it should be a fairly nice week to finish off 2022 though some unsettled weather is potentially looming for the start of 2023.
LINCOLN, NE

