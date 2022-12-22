After signing Dansby Swanson, Cubs still looking to add in free agency

CHICAGO (670 The Score) – The Cubs’ renewed focus on competing at a higher level by spending to supplement their current core was part of what made Chicago an attractive destination for newly signed shortstop Dansby Swanson, who was officially introduced Wednesday after inking a seven-year, $177-million deal.

“They talked to me about how they had begun to elevate the team from the pitching department,” Swanson said of the front office’s pitch to him. “They talked about teaching guys to sustain more velocity and pitchability improvement. They talked to me about the element of that helping improve the defensive side of the team and how run prevention is a really, really big deal. The offense is growing with good young players and veterans. The message was this is a really good team with the trajectory of going in the right direction. I am excited about what's ahead.”

With Swanson on board after the previous additions of outfielder Cody Bellinger and right-hander Jameson Taillon, the Cubs’ focus now turns back to fortifying their roster further in free agency. They would like to add depth in some way to the first base/outfield/designated hitter mix and another catcher to split those duties with Yan Gomes, sources said. In doing so, they’d prefer for that to be left-handed hitting.

"I don't feel as we look to compete in the division we are a finished product, but we are certainly a better team than we were when we started this offseason,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said.

“Adding depth to our rotation was an early priority. Those are some of the essential bones of improving a team. I think we have done that. I certainly feel we have gotten better as a team. That has been our most important focus. We have gotten better in a number of areas on this team.”

Among those on the Cubs’ radar are first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Michael Conforto and outfielder Dominic Smith, sources said. All are lefty bats.

First baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini, a righty bat, has also been on the Cubs’ list, but Hoyer admitted a lefty bat is the preference.

"We are probably more right-handed than would be ideal right now,” Hoyer said. “That is probably fair to say.”

The catchers whom the Cubs have internally discussed recently are free agents Roberto Perez, Tucker Barnhart and Jorge Alfaro, sources said. Perez and Barnhart are both two-time Gold Glove winners. A trade to add a catcher is also still a possibility, with the Mets’ James McCann a candidate in that regard.

While Hoyer was reluctant to discuss how much more money he has to spend this offseason, he was happy to discuss the Cubs’ direction.

“The last two offseasons, we have been aggressive,” he said. “We added (Marcus) Stroman and (Seiya) Suzuki last year. We added Bellinger, Taillon and Swanson so far this winter. We obviously took a step backward after the COVID year, but we are building back up. It’s hard to build back all at once. We have targeted players. We brought some in and have been aggressive in free agency two years in a row.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker