Florida teen beats mom with frying pan because she told him to clean his room

A 17-year-old in Florida was arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his mother and beating her with a frying pan late last month.

Records released this week, according to Fox 35 , indicate that Tobias Jacob Brewer said that he attacked his mother because she “was constantly on his case about cleaning his room.”

A police report from the Cocoa Police Department said officers arrived at Japonica Lane late in the evening on Nov. 30.

When authorities arrived at Brewer’s home at 1202 Japonica, they found a victim laying supine in the hallway of a laundry room leading to the home’s backyard. She was alive but badly injured.

“The victim was covered in blood and had multiple stab wounds on her body and her nose was almost completely detached,” said the report. “Near the victim was a small black folding knife as well as a frying pan with a broken handle covered in blood.”

At the scene, the victim told officers that “Toby” had attacked her, per the report. She was airlifted to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

Brewer admitted to beating the victim with the frying pan until its handle broke and then stabbing her, according to police. Brewer said that he had texted another teen asking for a gun.

In addition to admitting to the attack, Brewer said that he took the keys to his mother’s vehicle and money from her purse. He allegedly fled from law enforcement at a high rate of speed before he was apprehended.

Brevard’s County Sheriff’s Office records indicate that Brewer was charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy capital felony, fleeing with disregard of safety to persons or property and grand theft of a motor vehicle.