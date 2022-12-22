ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

It's almost Girl Scout cookies time

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You only have a chance to buy them once a year, so get ready. The Girl Scout cookies will be coming soon. Mandy Jamison is a troop leader with Kentucky's Wilderness Road, and she brought five Girl Scouts from Northern Kentucky to the Local 12 studio.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

White Day After Christmas: A little more snow, followed by warming trend

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nobody dreams of a "White Day After Christmas" but that's exactly what is in store for the Tri-State. The next weathermaker arrives Monday with light snow at around 1 inch or less. Expect the usual limited visibility and some slippery travel, but this time the extreme wind and chill will not be issues.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

December 24 marks National Eggnog Day

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, marks National Eggnog Day. Eggnog, the popular holiday drink, is a made up of milk and cream, sugar, eggs, and spices. In addition, eggnog is sometimes made with alterations, such as adding cinnamon or pumpkin spice. It's believed that eggnog arrived in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Nothing like being a kid at Christmas

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The best way to view Christmas is through the eyes of a child. So Bob Herzog spoke to first and second grade students at JF Dulles Elementary in the Oak Hills Local School District to get their take on everything Christmas... and it did not disappoint.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
FRANKLIN, OH
WKRC

"Avatar: The Way of Water" movie passes $250 million domestic

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/David Daniel/WKRC) - Christmas weekend tends to be a big weekend at the movie theaters, and this year has been no different. Avatar: The Way of Water has now earned an estimated $881 million so far. It still sits far behind the original Avatar, the all-time highest earning movie, which has earned roughly $2.9 billion.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mega Millions jackpot prize rises to historical amount

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The Mega Millions jackpot prize has jumped to an estimated $565 million. That amount would make it the sixth largest amount in the lottery's history. This new prize amount comes after nobody won the jackpot on Friday's recent drawing. The estimated odds to win the jackpot...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

National average for gas prices drops for 7th straight week; locally it's just over $3

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The national average for gas prices dropped for the seventh straight week while locally the cost dipped to just over $3 per gallon. Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati fell another 11.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 on Monday, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Cincinnati were 57.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and a mere 3.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Secret Service: Business owners beware of counterfeit bills

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As holiday shopping wraps up, folks may be looking to get some after-Christmas deals and returns. The Secret Service wants local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills. It's a holiday tradition that business owners would like to see disappear, there is an annual increase...
CINCINNATI, OH

