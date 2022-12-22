Read full article on original website
No WinterFest: Kings Island to remain closed on Monday; expected to re-open on Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kings Island's Winterfest will not return on Monday. Kings Island will remain closed on Monday due to extensive water line damage caused by extreme cold temperatures at multiple locations throughout the park. Kings Islands says it plans to re-open on Tuesday. Anyone with an admission ticket for...
It's almost Girl Scout cookies time
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You only have a chance to buy them once a year, so get ready. The Girl Scout cookies will be coming soon. Mandy Jamison is a troop leader with Kentucky's Wilderness Road, and she brought five Girl Scouts from Northern Kentucky to the Local 12 studio.
White Day After Christmas: A little more snow, followed by warming trend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nobody dreams of a "White Day After Christmas" but that's exactly what is in store for the Tri-State. The next weathermaker arrives Monday with light snow at around 1 inch or less. Expect the usual limited visibility and some slippery travel, but this time the extreme wind and chill will not be issues.
December 24 marks National Eggnog Day
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, marks National Eggnog Day. Eggnog, the popular holiday drink, is a made up of milk and cream, sugar, eggs, and spices. In addition, eggnog is sometimes made with alterations, such as adding cinnamon or pumpkin spice. It's believed that eggnog arrived in...
Nothing like being a kid at Christmas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The best way to view Christmas is through the eyes of a child. So Bob Herzog spoke to first and second grade students at JF Dulles Elementary in the Oak Hills Local School District to get their take on everything Christmas... and it did not disappoint.
Hundreds enjoy complimentary Christmas Day dinner, presents for kids
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) — Hundreds of locals got a complimentary Christmas meal at the Scottish Rite Building in Covington. This was the 35th annual Northern Kentucky Christmas Day Dinner. "Every year we do this. We set it up all year long, we have meetings with the committee and our...
Organization expert shares tips on post-holiday cleanup
CINCINNATI (WKRC) -Putting up all those holidays lights is a fantastic feeling, but taking them down, not so much. Organization expert Lisa Woodruff shared some tips on getting your home reorganized after the holidays.
What's next? After record-setting storm it will still be cold, windy with more snow
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ho, ho, oh no... we're not done with the cold, wind and snow just yet. There is still a chance for a few flurries on Christmas Eve. It will be windy with blowing snow. While temperatures will climb into the teens, wind chills will be between -15 to -24 early and between 0 and -5 late.
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
'Salt in the truck beds is freezing up': Hamilton County road crews face tricky problems
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The roads continued to be a problem Friday afternoon. Road crews were being hit with a whole slew of issues from this storm, some of which were directly linked to the extremely cold temperatures. Hamilton County engineer Eric Beck and his 70 drivers have been trying to...
Here's how you can track Santa Claus on his journey delivering presents this Christmas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - He knows when you are sleeping. He knows when you're awake. But do you know where he is?. Starting Christmas Eve you can track Santa Claus and his journey to deliver toys to good girls and boys around the globe, courtesy of the North American Aerospace Defense Command or NORAD.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" movie passes $250 million domestic
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/David Daniel/WKRC) - Christmas weekend tends to be a big weekend at the movie theaters, and this year has been no different. Avatar: The Way of Water has now earned an estimated $881 million so far. It still sits far behind the original Avatar, the all-time highest earning movie, which has earned roughly $2.9 billion.
Mega Millions jackpot prize rises to historical amount
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The Mega Millions jackpot prize has jumped to an estimated $565 million. That amount would make it the sixth largest amount in the lottery's history. This new prize amount comes after nobody won the jackpot on Friday's recent drawing. The estimated odds to win the jackpot...
National average for gas prices drops for 7th straight week; locally it's just over $3
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The national average for gas prices dropped for the seventh straight week while locally the cost dipped to just over $3 per gallon. Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati fell another 11.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 on Monday, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Cincinnati were 57.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and a mere 3.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Secret Service: Business owners beware of counterfeit bills
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As holiday shopping wraps up, folks may be looking to get some after-Christmas deals and returns. The Secret Service wants local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills. It's a holiday tradition that business owners would like to see disappear, there is an annual increase...
