CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ho, ho, oh no... we're not done with the cold, wind and snow just yet. There is still a chance for a few flurries on Christmas Eve. It will be windy with blowing snow. While temperatures will climb into the teens, wind chills will be between -15 to -24 early and between 0 and -5 late.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO