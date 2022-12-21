ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Garlin Joins Never Have I Ever Final Season in First Post-Goldbergs Role

By Kimberly Roots
 4 days ago
Jeff Garli n has got himself a new gig: playing a “sweet man” on Never Have I Ever ‘s upcoming fourth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports.

The role is Garlin’s first since leaving ABC’s The Goldbergs in December 2021 following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about his on-set behavior. His character, Murray, was killed off-screen in between seasons; the death was referenced in the Season 10 premiere .

Garlin remains a member of the cast of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm , which was renewed for Season 12 in August .

On Never Have I Ever , Garlin will play Len, who “fixes a mean sandwich” and who will prompt Devi’s widowed mother, Nirmala, to think about whether she is truly done with relationships.

The Netflix series’ Season 4 will also be its last. The coming-of-age comedy from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher  stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian American teen who’s grieving her recently deceased father and trying to navigate the social and romantic pitfalls of high school.

Never Have I Ever ‘s final run of episodes is slated to begin streaming sometime in 2023.

What do you think about Garlin’s Never Have I Ever role? And do you miss him on The Goldbergs? Hit the comments and let us know.

