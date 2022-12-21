Jeff Garlin Joins Never Have I Ever Final Season in First Post-Goldbergs Role
Jeff Garli n has got himself a new gig: playing a “sweet man” on Never Have I Ever ‘s upcoming fourth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports.
The role is Garlin’s first since leaving ABC’s The Goldbergs in December 2021 following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about his on-set behavior. His character, Murray, was killed off-screen in between seasons; the death was referenced in the Season 10 premiere .
Garlin remains a member of the cast of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm , which was renewed for Season 12 in August .
On Never Have I Ever , Garlin will play Len, who “fixes a mean sandwich” and who will prompt Devi’s widowed mother, Nirmala, to think about whether she is truly done with relationships.
The Netflix series’ Season 4 will also be its last. The coming-of-age comedy from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian American teen who’s grieving her recently deceased father and trying to navigate the social and romantic pitfalls of high school.
Never Have I Ever ‘s final run of episodes is slated to begin streaming sometime in 2023.
What do you think about Garlin’s Never Have I Ever role? And do you miss him on The Goldbergs? Hit the comments and let us know.More from TVLine
- Chris Rock's Live Netflix Comedy Special Gets Release Date
- Emily in Paris Boss: After 'Messy' Finale Cliffhanger, the Question Is Do Emily and Gabriel Even Want to Be Together?
- Netflix Reveals Luther Movie's Full Title, Releases First Photos
Comments / 0