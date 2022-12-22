Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
kptv.com
No refreeze for areas outside of Gorge
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Santa is giving us an early Christmas present by thawing things out for us across most of the metro area. Temperatures finally climbed above freezing at PDX this afternoon, and we won’t have to worry about things refreezing overnight outside of the Gorge. Roads are wet or slushy, and should be in even better shape tomorrow. Some areas in the south and west metro topped out in the mid 40s today. Areas at higher elevations experienced 40-degree temperatures, too, including the ski resorts! East metro did get some freezing rain this morning through about midday until temperatures finally climbed to about freezing.
kptv.com
A showery & cool Christmas Day, but freezing rain only in the Gorge
Merry Christmas from the First Alert Weather Team! Today promises to uneventful weather-wise west of the Cascades; back to the typical gray and showery weather. We’re waking up to showers and areas of fog this morning, a gray Christmas morning. Those showers should taper off quite a bit during the morning hours and it’ll be drier the 2nd half of the day. Areas of fog will dissipate by midday as well. Even though the sub-freezing air is gone, a cool easterly wind continues to keep the metro area cooler than other parts of western Oregon and southwest Washington.
kptv.com
Ice storm has ended; warming temperatures continue through Christmas Morning
The thaw is arriving everywhere except in the Columbia River Gorge this evening. For that reason, and it’s Christmas Eve, it’ll be a very short blog post!. We picked up plenty of rain today as a system crossed overhead, but now it’s just scattered showers this evening and a mainly dry Christmas Day ahead. This shows total rain from 4pm today (right now) to 4pm tomorrow as the sun is about to set. Just a few light showers; the areas with no color could even be dry the next 24 hours. Or close to it. The point is that not much is happening now through Christmas Day.
20+ foot waves expected to hit Oregon Coast starting Sunday night
If you're planning on going to the beach in the coming days, be careful, the National Weather Service is reporting big waves coming in Sunday night through Wednesday.
KATU.com
More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
Channel 6000
Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
Events and restaurants close in Portland due to winter storm
Many events and businesses have shut down in response to the inclement weather conditions. Here are just a few to keep on the radar.
focushillsboro.com
Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm
Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
kptv.com
Thawing begins today for much of the metro
A slow thawing is beginning on this Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures further south in the Willamette Valley have climbed to just above freezing around Salem and Eugene. A few spots of the metro have climbed to freezing, but no one is above that point yet. Winds indicate that some areas are beginning to switch to a southeasterly wind. As the south wind arrives later today, a warm up could happen dramatically. However, the east wind is going to keep many in the east metro still very cold today. Starting to the south and west, temperatures should begin to climb above freezing after sunrise today and eventually much warmer. That will start a nice thaw in these areas. The east metro though is likely to stay locked in the freezing until this evening. We also have another wet system arriving later this morning. That is likely to bring more ice to the eastern part of the metro that is still below freezing. Another 1/2″ of ice is possible and that ice continues into the gorge today as well. Temperatures should be warming for everyone after about 3pm or so and roads will likely be improving for all through tonight.
Icy weather continues across the region, causing crashes and closures
Icy weather continues to hold its grip on the Portland metro area causing power outages, fallen trees and crashes.
KATU.com
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
I-84 remains closed in Oregon’s Columbia gorge after ice storm; ODOT urges caution elsewhere
Update: I-84 reopens between Troutdale and Hood River after lengthy ice closure. Interstate 84 remained closed midday Saturday in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland, choked by a thick layer of snow and continuing freezing rain. The freeway has been closed since Thursday between Troutdale and Hood River. Kacey...
kptv.com
Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A few highways remain closed Friday afternoon with extreme winter conditions including Interstate 84 and Highway 101, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT warned drivers that all open state highways are still dangerous with ice, crashes and fallen trees from the coast to the...
Rocky landslide closes OR-18, ODOT working to get road cleared
A landslide on OR-18 spread large rocks across the road, blocking traffic.
kptv.com
Ice Storm Through At Least Part of Saturday
Good morning! It’s a very cold and icy morning across a large portion of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Snow, ice pellets, sleet & freezing rain have been turning roads & other surfaces icy/snowy overnight, and that should continue for many of us today. Our wind direction (and speed) will dictate who begins to thaw out first, and who stays iced over longest. The main source of cold air is pouring through the Gorge and across the metro area. Obviously that cold air reached all valley locations and parts of the Coast, but things will begin to change today the farther away you live from the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the central Oregon Coast is climbing above freezing. That trend will continue to the north, so you folks along the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast should begin to thaw out later this morning. Between the late morning & afternoon, a southerly wind should spread across the southern Willamette Valley, beginning the warm up there. It’s possible the south wind could reach the central Willamette Valley late this afternoon, but it may not be enough to thaw conditions out. Temps should gradually warm up late today (close to Salem), hopefully above freezing so ice starts to melt. Any showers should start to switch over to rain (as opposed to freezing rain). Points to the north won’t be as lucky.
Latest Portland winter storm forecast: Don’t expect ice to melt until early Saturday morning
If you were thinking icy conditions in the Portland area might melt today, it’s probably time to adjust expectations. “Mother Nature gave everybody a day to sit back and enjoy an extra cup of coffee or cocoa,” said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, calling Friday “Respect Nature Day.”
kptv.com
Severe weather shuts I-84 from Troutdale to Hood River
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, ODOT shut down I-84 in both directions from Hood River to Troutdale due to hazardous conditions caused with by winter weather. ODOT says a combination of ice and high wind lead to this decision, with the interstate remaining closed from...
Freezing rain now hitting Portland metro, causing icy conditions
A ring of cold, dry air blowing in from the east has created a lasting forcefield of dryness around the Portland metro area Thursday as snowfall circles the region.
‘Don’t risk it’: Residents rush to get errands done ahead of winter storm
As the region braces for snow, sleet and freezing rain, people near the Gorge are getting prepared.
