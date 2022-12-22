ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Myers, Steve Kerr ran into Aaron Judge in NYC hotel

By Steiny Guru
 4 days ago

The last two times Bob Myers has joined 95.7 The Game for his appearance on “The Executive Show,” the Warriors president of basketball operations/general manager has been talking baseball.

Two weeks ago, he discussed the Giants’ failed efforts to sign Aaron Judge . On Wednesday, he spent about 10 minutes giving his thoughts on the Carlos Correa debacle with the Giants.

Myers also shared a cool nugget with 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” Wednesday, as he and coach Steve Kerr ran into Judge at the team hotel in New York.

“I saw Judge (Tuesday) in our hotel in New York and I said 'Can I at least get an explanation?'” Myers told hosts Daryle ‘The Guru’ Johnson and Whitey Gleason (filling in for Matt Steinmetz. “He started laughing. It was Kerr and I in the lobby of our hotel in New York and he walked by – I don't know what he was doing there – He walked by and Steve and I looked at him and we were nice, said 'Hey, congratulations,' and I joked with him. I said, 'Hey, can I get an explanation?' and he just started laughing.”

It sounds like Myers didn’t get a good answer from Judge, but you gotta appreciate the effort. Judge held a press conference Wednesday alongside Derek Jeter and was named captain of the Yankees.

The Warriors are in The Big Apple, as they’re playing a back-to-back against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Giants fans probably have a bitter taste for NYC at the moment, as the Mets and Yankees have signed San Francisco targets like Judge, Correa, Carlos Rodón, Kodai Senga and Brandon Nimmo this offseason.

Myers, who is a Bay Area native, also shared his candid thoughts on the Giants missing out on Correa.

“First of all, it sucks,” Myers said. “People think somebody wins in these situations – Correa actually lost money. The Giants, it hurts for them the most, because the opportunity’s gone. You can’t pivot. That’s the most painful thing for a team. There’s a small window of time. That goes for any team in free agency, where these things happen fast.”

