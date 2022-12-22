ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart District Students Recognized for PSAs on Dangers of Fentanyl

Selected video production groups from high schools in the William S. Hart High School District were recently recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl. This contest was hosted in partnership between the William S. Hart Union High School District, Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

