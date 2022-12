Perhaps you know Raasin McIntosh’s name for her role in commissioning the vibrant murals that adorn the walls beneath the Third Street bridge. Or maybe it’s her feats on the track, like winning a national championship in the 400-meter hurdles in 2003 or competing in the 2012 Olympic Games. After founding cultural arts nonprofit Raasin in the Sun in 2015, the University of Texas grad recently joined the Downtown Austin Alliance as parks & placemaking director to plan events and public works of art that enrich the entire city.

