When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?

It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
NBC San Diego

Understanding the Six Types of Heart Disease

The following content has been created in partnership with Palomar Health. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC San Diego editorial team. Click here to learn more about Palomar Health. With the holidays approaching and your to-do list seemingly getting longer, checking in with your health may...
Medical News Today

Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
Healthline

1 in 10 Pregnant People At Risk for Hypertension Following Childbirth

New research shows that 1 in 10 pregnant people may develop hypertension within a year of giving birth, even with no prior history of high blood pressure. The highest risk was associated with people over 35, current or former smokers, or people who delivered their babies by c-section. Black people...
DOPE Quick Reads

Older adults are 40% more likely to get heart disease & cancer if they sleep less than 5 hours a night, says new study

Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine whether sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study expressly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over a 25-year period. [i]
HealthDay

Shingles Ups Odds of Stroke, Heart Attack By Almost 30%

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who've had a bout of shingles may face a heightened risk of heart attack or stroke in later years, a new, large study suggests. Anyone who ever had chickenpox can develop shingles — a painful rash that is caused by a reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox. About one-third of Americans will develop shingles in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Medical News Today

What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?

Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
MedicalXpress

Adding yoga to regular exercise found to improve cardiovascular health and well-being

A three-month pilot study of patients with hypertension appearing in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology demonstrates that adding yoga to a regular exercise training regimen supports cardiovascular health and well-being and is more effective than stretching exercises. Incorporation of yoga reduced systolic blood pressure and resting heart rate and improved 10-year cardiovascular risk.
HealthCentral.com

Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?

In some cases, with early treatment and diagnosis, the heart can regain normal function. Here’s what you need to know. If you’ve been diagnosed with heart failure, you might worry about what the future holds. After all, this chronic condition usually gets worse over time. However, there’s hope: The condition is treatable, and for some people, heart failure can be reversed.
SELF

Here’s What You Should Know About the Link Between High Blood Pressure and Heart Failure

We’ve all been there: The nurse places a blood pressure cuff around your upper arm, squeezes that little bulb that makes the cuff inflate, and voilà—you get a reading. A normal blood pressure measurement is less than 120/80 mmHg; it’s considered elevated when it’s greater than 130/81. Doctors make a big fuss about this number because high blood pressure, or hypertension, can set the stage for various forms of heart disease, including heart failure.
Healthline

Taking Diuretics for Heart Failure

Diuretics are considered a cornerstone of standard heart failure treatment, but these medications may carry some potentially serious side effects and complications. One of the many complications of heart failure is that blood and other fluids begin to pool, especially in the legs and feet. To help remove excess fluid...
HealthDay

Statins May Lower Risk of Deadly 'Bleeding' Strokes

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Statins may do more than help your heart: New research shows the cholesterol-lowering drugs may also lower your risk for a bleeding stroke. An intracerebral hemorrhage, which involves bleeding in the brain, comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, according to the American...
Lima News

Strategies to break the heart disease and diabetes link

Heart disease remains a leading cause of death around the world. And diabetes is one of the risk factors for heart disease. Diabetes is a growing global health concern, with more than 422 million people living with this metabolic disorder — the majority of those with Type 2 diabetes.
Men's Health

The Telltale Symptoms of ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’

A FEW EXTRA glasses of champagne or rum-spiked eggnog, boxes of Christmas candy, and multi-course holiday feasts are all things you indulge (and, overindulge) in over the holiday season. The constant flow of alcohol, salt, and fat could be doing a number on your heart and increasing your risk for a condition known as holiday heart syndrome.
scitechdaily.com

Longer-Lasting Benefits – A More Effective Treatment for a Common Heart Condition

Early treatment with catheter cryoablation can stop the progression of a disease and lower the chance of severe health risks. A nationwide study headed by the University of British Columbia researchers at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation sheds light on how to treat atrial fibrillation (AF), a common heart rhythm problem linked to an increased risk of stroke and heart failure.

