When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?
It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
Meth extracts a heavy toll on the heart, even as a new study finds heart failure cases tied to the drug are climbing around the globe. For nearly 20% of users, heart failure was diagnosed within one year of drug use, though some were diagnosed with the condition after just one use.
Understanding the Six Types of Heart Disease
The following content has been created in partnership with Palomar Health. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC San Diego editorial team. Click here to learn more about Palomar Health. With the holidays approaching and your to-do list seemingly getting longer, checking in with your health may...
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
1 in 10 Pregnant People At Risk for Hypertension Following Childbirth
New research shows that 1 in 10 pregnant people may develop hypertension within a year of giving birth, even with no prior history of high blood pressure. The highest risk was associated with people over 35, current or former smokers, or people who delivered their babies by c-section. Black people...
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
If You Have Afib or Hypertension, How to Stay Heart Healthy Over the Holidays
During the holidays, experts say it’s key to take steps to protect your health. Stress from travel, seasonal viruses, and forgotten medication can all increase the risk of cardiac events. According to research, fatal heart attacks occur most often during the holiday season. Improved diet, exercise, and commitment to...
Older adults are 40% more likely to get heart disease & cancer if they sleep less than 5 hours a night, says new study
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine whether sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study expressly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over a 25-year period. [i]
Shingles Ups Odds of Stroke, Heart Attack By Almost 30%
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who've had a bout of shingles may face a heightened risk of heart attack or stroke in later years, a new, large study suggests. Anyone who ever had chickenpox can develop shingles — a painful rash that is caused by a reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox. About one-third of Americans will develop shingles in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This Is the Very Worst Food for Heart Health, According to Cardiologists
It’s no secret that the heart is a vital organ and that taking care of it requires making smart lifestyle choices: exercising regularly, eating well, and developing healthy coping mechanisms for stress (yes, stress can cause heart issues!). What you eat is a major contributing factor when it comes...
What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?
Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
Adding yoga to regular exercise found to improve cardiovascular health and well-being
A three-month pilot study of patients with hypertension appearing in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology demonstrates that adding yoga to a regular exercise training regimen supports cardiovascular health and well-being and is more effective than stretching exercises. Incorporation of yoga reduced systolic blood pressure and resting heart rate and improved 10-year cardiovascular risk.
5 things a cardiologist would never do because they put your heart health at risk
About 20% of adults who died in 2020 from coronary artery disease, the most common form of heart disease in the US, were adults aged 65 and under.
Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?
In some cases, with early treatment and diagnosis, the heart can regain normal function. Here’s what you need to know. If you’ve been diagnosed with heart failure, you might worry about what the future holds. After all, this chronic condition usually gets worse over time. However, there’s hope: The condition is treatable, and for some people, heart failure can be reversed.
Here’s What You Should Know About the Link Between High Blood Pressure and Heart Failure
We’ve all been there: The nurse places a blood pressure cuff around your upper arm, squeezes that little bulb that makes the cuff inflate, and voilà—you get a reading. A normal blood pressure measurement is less than 120/80 mmHg; it’s considered elevated when it’s greater than 130/81. Doctors make a big fuss about this number because high blood pressure, or hypertension, can set the stage for various forms of heart disease, including heart failure.
Taking Diuretics for Heart Failure
Diuretics are considered a cornerstone of standard heart failure treatment, but these medications may carry some potentially serious side effects and complications. One of the many complications of heart failure is that blood and other fluids begin to pool, especially in the legs and feet. To help remove excess fluid...
Statins May Lower Risk of Deadly 'Bleeding' Strokes
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Statins may do more than help your heart: New research shows the cholesterol-lowering drugs may also lower your risk for a bleeding stroke. An intracerebral hemorrhage, which involves bleeding in the brain, comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, according to the American...
Strategies to break the heart disease and diabetes link
Heart disease remains a leading cause of death around the world. And diabetes is one of the risk factors for heart disease. Diabetes is a growing global health concern, with more than 422 million people living with this metabolic disorder — the majority of those with Type 2 diabetes.
The Telltale Symptoms of ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’
A FEW EXTRA glasses of champagne or rum-spiked eggnog, boxes of Christmas candy, and multi-course holiday feasts are all things you indulge (and, overindulge) in over the holiday season. The constant flow of alcohol, salt, and fat could be doing a number on your heart and increasing your risk for a condition known as holiday heart syndrome.
Longer-Lasting Benefits – A More Effective Treatment for a Common Heart Condition
Early treatment with catheter cryoablation can stop the progression of a disease and lower the chance of severe health risks. A nationwide study headed by the University of British Columbia researchers at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation sheds light on how to treat atrial fibrillation (AF), a common heart rhythm problem linked to an increased risk of stroke and heart failure.
