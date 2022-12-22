Read full article on original website
More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
WTVC
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
WDEF
EPB implementing Rolling Blackouts at request of TVA
UPDATE: TVA has lifted the requirement for power companies to reduce power. EPB released the following statement. “As of 11:30 a.m. on December 24, TVA indicated mandatory power reductions will no longer be needed. Currently, TVA indicates they do not expect more will be needed before the end of the arctic blast. Should TVA require power reductions again, EPB will exhaust all available options to minimize impact on customers before resorting to brief, controlled outages. Critical community service providers such as hospitals will not be affected by any such measures and were not affected by the process earlier today.”
WTVCFOX
Holidays in the dark: How EPB kept people who need power 24/7 connected
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Earlier Saturday morning EPB announced that many residents in the Hamilton County area could expect rolling blackouts that would last roughly fifteen minutes. Since then EPB has stated that they are not expecting major outages on Sunday, since the weather is expected to be warmer. J....
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests December 19-25
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 19-25. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVC
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
WTVCFOX
Water main breaks in Brainerd Monday, Signal Mountain Sunday
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — UPDATE (Later on Monday):. Tennessee American Water says the repair near North Moore Road is complete and water service is restored. If customers experience air in their lines they should run a cold tap at a tub or sink for a few minutes until it runs clear.
WDEF
Homeless Coalition Give Toys to Children Displaced in Budgetel Evictions
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Evicted Budgetel residents currently residing at a motel in Lookout Valley recieved a surprise this morning.The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition came out to the Super 8 on Birmingham Highway and gave away gifts to those who were displaced by the Budgetel evictions in November. A dozen volunteers...
WDEF
Dalton Elks Lodge Gives Toys and Food to Community for Christmas
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- An organization in Dalton had its annual Christmas community giveback early this Christmas Eve morning. The Dalton Elks Lodge organized Christmas gifts and food for over a hundred families in the Dalton area. They have been organizing this event every single year for decades. Junior Roberson, a...
WDEF
Union Gospel Mission Serves Christmas Lunch
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-Despite the cold, the homeless population in Chattanooga had access to a hot meal today. The Union Gospel Mission held its annual Christmas lunch on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Performance Hall. They say that over 250 people were served during such a critical time with not just the weather, but the holidays.
WDEF
Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
mymix1041.com
Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages
Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue
On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
WDEF
Neighborhood Clubhouse Catches Fire in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fire took place in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department says the clubhouse in the Thunder Farms neighborhood off of Snow Hill Road caught on fire shortly before 1 this afternoon. Firefighters initially fought inside the building but had to evacuate due to the roof collapsing.
WDEF
Crumbl Cookies Fined For Child Labor Violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A cookie shop in Hixson is facing punishment from the U-S Department of Labor for child labor law violations. Crumbl Cookies is accused of letting minors as young as 14 work later than what is legally allowed and operate dangerous machinery according to the Wage and Hours division of the Department of Labor.
eastridgenewsonline.com
December 24 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-017346- 3900 BLK Ringgold Road- Alarm- Police responded to check the business. On scene officers spoke to employees and found the alarm was accidental. 22-017349- 1900 BLK Prigmore Road- Back Fire- Police responded to assist ERFD with forced entry...
WTVCFOX
Brrrr: Arctic weather pays an unwelcome visit to the Chattanooga area Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As extreme cold weather conditions pay us an unwelcome Christmas visit, depend on us for continuing coverage. We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday. Read StormTrack 9 Chief Meteorologist David Glenn's latest forecast here. Watch live coverage on Good Morning Chattanooga through 9 a.m....
WDEF
Rossville VFW to host free Christmas dinner for veterans
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) — Christmas Day is almost here. But sadly, not everyone will have a family to spend it with, including area veterans. Fortunately, a local husband-wife team is determined to fix that. While Christmas is often associated with family, some local veterans could be spending the day...
WDEF
Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
