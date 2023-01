DENVER — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston’s Robert Williams III seemed to be the culprit, after he hung on the rim following a thunderous dunk with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter. Soon after, that rim was leaning a bit to the left. “I didn’t know I did it until my teammates started blaming me,” Williams said. After a timeout with 6:43 left and the Nuggets leading 110-97 in a matchup...

DENVER, CO ・ 22 MINUTES AGO