HARTFORD – Police announced that they are investigating several non-fatal shootings that they said occurred early Sunday. At about 1 a.m., police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim “in the area of 179 Allyn St.,” which is yards from Union Station. When they arrived, officers found a man in his thirties suffering from a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the Hartford Police Department said in a news release.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO