theberkshireedge.com
Police Department release photos of suspect in assault case
PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an assault case that took place on October 21 in the area of McKay Street. On Monday, Dec. 26 the department released on its Facebook page a series of photos of the...
Ludlow Police searching for package thief
The Ludlow Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a package thief.
2 accused of injuring West Springfield police officers during chase face charges of attempted murder
WEST SPRINGFIELD – Two alleged shoplifters are accused of dragging and running over a police officer with their car and ramming the cruiser of a second officer while trying to flee from arrest in a busy shopping plaza during Christmas shopping season. The two officers were taken to the...
westernmassnews.com
Ludlow Police seeking public’s help in identifying alleged package thief
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Ludlow Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who is alleged to have stolen a package. According to police. the crime happened on Elm Street on December 22. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ludlow Police. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Search for suspect who ran from accident in Palmer
22News has confirmed a search is taking place in Palmer for a suspect who ran from an accident.
trumbulltimes.com
Hartford police investigate non-fatal shootings reported early Sunday
HARTFORD – Police announced that they are investigating several non-fatal shootings that they said occurred early Sunday. At about 1 a.m., police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim “in the area of 179 Allyn St.,” which is yards from Union Station. When they arrived, officers found a man in his thirties suffering from a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the Hartford Police Department said in a news release.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
MassLive VP of content placed on leave following East Longmeadow charges
MassLive’s Vice President of Content Ed Kubosiak Jr. was suspended by the company this week following an arrest and charges of domestic assault and battery. According to court records, Kubosiak got into an argument with an adult household member at a home in East Longmeadow on Dec. 17 following a party earlier in the night.
Georgia man arrested in Sturbridge for scheme involving Hermes bags
A man from Georgia is under arrest Friday for a scheme involving Hermes bags.
'Best Dad Ever' Turns Himself In For Killing Man With His Car In Chicopee: DA
A 35-year-old Springfield man seemingly tried to impress a superior court judge by wearing his "Best Dad Ever" shirt during his arraignment on charges he drove over a Chicopee man last month and left him to die on the side of the road. Eric St. Andre is accused of crashing...
Police deny reports of shooting at MGM Springfield Saturday night
There was a spread of confusion online throughout western Massachusetts on Saturday concerning Springfield's MGM.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee crews respond to fire on Chapel Street, two people taken to the hospital
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee Fire Department was called to a house fire on Chapel Street Sunday night that sent two people to the hospital. According to officials, all residents evacuated the house. The fire was quickly put out. The cause is under investigation. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
newstalknewengland.com
4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning
Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
"Heartbreaking": W. Hartford traffic fatalities
West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor plans a task force on traffic safety following a deadly crash Christmas Day and two pedestrian deaths in the previous week
Christmas Crash Kills 3 In West Hartford
Three people died in an early-morning crash on Christmas morning in West Hartford, police said.Police and fire departments rushed to Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road, where they found two vehicles had collided around 6:50 a.m., township police said.Despite life-saving efforts, two occupants were …
West Springfield Animal Control looking for suspect who hit dog
The West Springfield Animal Control is looking for help finding a suspect that struck a dog.
Kitchen fire in Pittsfield leaves family of five without home
A family of five is being assisted by the red cross after a fire in their kitchen.
Woman assaults man, smashes car windows with baseball bat at North Haven gas station
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Thursday after assaulting a man and smashing his car windows with a baseball bat at a North Haven gas station, police said. North Haven police responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 641 Washington St. around 5:20 p.m. and learned that a woman was involved […]
Two suspects wanted in West Springfield for grocery store theft
The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
darientimes.com
Hartford man caught dealing fentanyl and cocaine gets more than 7 years in prison
HARTFORD — A drug trafficker who dealt fentanyl and cocaine was sentenced Thursday to seven and a half years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. Jose Miguel Vega-Rivera, 50, of Hartford, was identified as a drug trafficking suspect by the Drug...
