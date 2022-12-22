ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

theberkshireedge.com

Police Department release photos of suspect in assault case

PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an assault case that took place on October 21 in the area of McKay Street. On Monday, Dec. 26 the department released on its Facebook page a series of photos of the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Ludlow Police seeking public’s help in identifying alleged package thief

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Ludlow Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who is alleged to have stolen a package. According to police. the crime happened on Elm Street on December 22. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ludlow Police. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
LUDLOW, MA
trumbulltimes.com

Hartford police investigate non-fatal shootings reported early Sunday

HARTFORD – Police announced that they are investigating several non-fatal shootings that they said occurred early Sunday. At about 1 a.m., police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim “in the area of 179 Allyn St.,” which is yards from Union Station. When they arrived, officers found a man in his thirties suffering from a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the Hartford Police Department said in a news release.
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
newstalknewengland.com

4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning

Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Christmas Crash Kills 3 In West Hartford

Three people died in an early-morning crash on Christmas morning in West Hartford, police said.Police and fire departments rushed to Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road, where they found two vehicles had collided around 6:50 a.m., township police said.Despite life-saving efforts, two occupants were …
WEST HARTFORD, CT

