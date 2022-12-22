ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to support local businesses and save big? Then it’s time to get on Groupon.

Everybody loves a great deal. But if you can get a great deal while supporting a local business that makes your community a better place, that’s what you call a win-win. And when it comes to great deals and supporting local communities, nobody does it better than Groupon .

A lot has changed since Groupon launched back in 2008. However, one thing that has remained the same is the company’s commitment to building connections and communities.


So if you’re looking for a unique gift or one-of-a-kind experience , and you haven’t checked out Groupon in a while, here’s why you probably should.

Why Groupon?

When Groupon began in 2008, the idea was to create an online deals marketplace that helped consumers discover local businesses that offer unique services and experiences. Each day, there was a different deal from a different local business, whether it was for BOGO pizza or 50 percent off admission to the local zoo. Each deal lasted only 24 hours and didn’t activate unless a minimum number of people opted in. Once a deal was activated, customers received a voucher to redeem with the individual business.

As Groupon expanded to more cities, it offered more than one deal daily. It also got rid of the 24-hour time limit and started offering a wider variety of products and services from bigger and bigger companies.

Today Groupon is the best place on the internet to get a good deal . You can buy almost anything there, at any time, with no minimum number of buyers required for the deal to be activated. And while Groupon is still the number one way to discover amazing new services and experiences in your area, they now offer discounts from major chains.

Want a good deal on a spa day, teeth cleaning, or car detailing? Check Groupon. Want to save on hotel rooms, vacation packages, car rentals, phone plans, or tickets to sporting events? Check Groupon. Want to buy a new TV, jewelry, sheets, deodorant, or batteries? Check Groupon.

In short, you probably shouldn’t buy anything until you check Groupon because chances are you can save yourself a lot of money.


Local Communities At The Forefront

While Groupon has expanded far beyond its humble origins over the last 15 years, helping local businesses thrive is still the company’s top priority. When you search for deals, the results prioritize results based on your location. And when you go to browse by categories, the first one listed is local .

That’s not an accident. It’s the company’s ethos. Groupon’s goal is not to be the world's biggest eCommerce site. Their goal is to be the best . And that means creating the types of connections between consumers and businesses that help communities thrive .

In addition to helping local businesses gain loyal customers, Groupon also helps local communities through various corporate initiatives. These include partnerships with community organizations, investments in various nonprofits, an employee volunteer program, responsible business practices, and more.

There are lots of ways to save a buck. But if you want to save money, discover exciting new products and services, and support a company that supports local communities, click here to sign up for Groupon. You will not regret it.

