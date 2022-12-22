Read full article on original website
Two winter weather systems to arrive in Utah this week
PARK CITY, Utah — Two winter weather systems will be making their way through Utah this week, potentially bringing several inches of snow to Park City. According to the Salt […]
kjzz.com
Rescue crews called to Bridal Veil Falls after climber falls amid thawing ice
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Crews were called out for a rescue operation after a man fell 40 feet while ice climbing at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. Officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. Monday. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said...
buildingsaltlake.com
It’s blowin’ up, part 9: Latest reveal of North Temple’s Rocky Mountain Power 100-acre redevelopment
A series of parcels covering 100 acres on the west side owned by the power company have for decades set the tone for this area of Salt Lake City. Industrial and institutional uses, separated from single-family suburban-style development, too far west to be included in the original Plat of Zion grid, insured that West North Temple Street from Downtown to the Airport was auto-dependent and devoid of urban energy.
kjzz.com
Hundreds of delays, dozens of canceled flights at Salt Lake International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Holiday travelers across the country have faced rough skies as thousands of flights have been delayed and canceled, including at the Salt Lake International Airport. According to tracking website FlightAware, there were more than 230 delayed flights and more than 50 canceled flights in...
Gephardt Daily
Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon
ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
New residential tower proposed at Red Lion Hotel site
Designs and an application for a new residential tower just south of downtown Salt Lake City have been submitted and are pending review from the Salt Lake City Planning Commission.
kslnewsradio.com
Ski resorts offering free gas for carpoolers
SALT LAKE CITY — Those planning to head up Little Cottonwood Canyon this weekend have the chance at having their gas covered. The key to getting free gas is to carpool. Employees from Snowbird and Alta will be patrolling the parking lots armed with a few $50-dollar gas cards.
KSLTV
The Grinch spotted in Roy, Police chase on foot
ROY, Utah — Officers with the Roy City Police Department dressed up for Christmas and chased the Grinch on foot. A press release on Facebook said Sgt. Santa Claus and his elf officers worked to apprehend a burglar early Sunday morning. The burglar, dressed up in Santa attire, was...
Wasatch & Wool reopens in new location
PARK CITY, Utah — Wasatch & Wool held its grand re-opening in its new location on Sunday to an excited and supportive crowd of dye-hards after having to shut its doors […]
Salt Lake City Int'l Airport ready for hectic, busy travel day
With the busiest travel day of the year coinciding with a once-in-a-generation storm, Salt Lake City International Airport is ready for whatever is thrown at it Friday.
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed in Salt Lake City due to bad weather
Severe weather has caused airports nationwide to experience an overwhelming number of flight cancellations and delays on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Salt Lake City International Airport is no exception.
What layoffs mean for Utah’s tech industry
Utah tech companies have been struggling and laying off staff after years of meteoric growth. In 2022, at least 15 Utah companies — 11 in the last three months of the year, or “Q4″ in corporate-speak — have laid off staff, according to the tech layoff tracker layoffs.fyi.
kjzz.com
Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
Sharing your yard: North American porcupine
UTAH — The North American porcupine, Erethizon dorsatum (which translates to quill pig), is a large rodent common in Utah, albeit elusive as they are solitary critters. The only species […]
kjzz.com
Auto-pedestrian crash at dim Redwood Road intersection leaves man in critical condition
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported in critical condition after being struck by a car while apparently standing in the northbound lanes of Redwood Road in West Valley City. The incident happened Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, shortly before 6:50 p.m. at the 3600 South intersection.
kjzz.com
Crews rescue woman injured while sledding on Horsetail Falls in Utah County
ALPINE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews rescued a 48-year-old woman who was injured while sledding near Alpine. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue crews were called to Horsetail Falls in Utah County shortly before 2:30 p.m. on reports of an injured woman. Related stories...
KSLTV
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
Utah duo help lessen airport travel stress through music
Traveling is never easy these days, but the anxiety amps up a bit during the holidays when thousands pack airports as they fly out to see loved ones spread across the country.
Pedestrian struck while crossing Redwood Road
A 32-year-old man was hit by a car while crossing Redwood Road at 3600 South on Christmas day by a car traveling 40 to 50 mph
kvnutalk
Utah organization with local presence provides refugees with what they need – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A Utah organization based in American Fork has a group operating in Logan. Lifting Hands International helps to raise money, supplies, aid packages and volunteer hours to support refugees around the world. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Anne Perkins said the idea for the...
