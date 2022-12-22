ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Comments / 3

buildingsaltlake.com

It’s blowin’ up, part 9: Latest reveal of North Temple’s Rocky Mountain Power 100-acre redevelopment

A series of parcels covering 100 acres on the west side owned by the power company have for decades set the tone for this area of Salt Lake City. Industrial and institutional uses, separated from single-family suburban-style development, too far west to be included in the original Plat of Zion grid, insured that West North Temple Street from Downtown to the Airport was auto-dependent and devoid of urban energy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon

ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ski resorts offering free gas for carpoolers

SALT LAKE CITY — Those planning to head up Little Cottonwood Canyon this weekend have the chance at having their gas covered. The key to getting free gas is to carpool. Employees from Snowbird and Alta will be patrolling the parking lots armed with a few $50-dollar gas cards.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

The Grinch spotted in Roy, Police chase on foot

ROY, Utah — Officers with the Roy City Police Department dressed up for Christmas and chased the Grinch on foot. A press release on Facebook said Sgt. Santa Claus and his elf officers worked to apprehend a burglar early Sunday morning. The burglar, dressed up in Santa attire, was...
ROY, UT
KPCW

What layoffs mean for Utah’s tech industry

Utah tech companies have been struggling and laying off staff after years of meteoric growth. In 2022, at least 15 Utah companies — 11 in the last three months of the year, or “Q4″ in corporate-speak — have laid off staff, according to the tech layoff tracker layoffs.fyi.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

4,000 customers without power in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

