A series of parcels covering 100 acres on the west side owned by the power company have for decades set the tone for this area of Salt Lake City. Industrial and institutional uses, separated from single-family suburban-style development, too far west to be included in the original Plat of Zion grid, insured that West North Temple Street from Downtown to the Airport was auto-dependent and devoid of urban energy.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO