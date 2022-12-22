ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Man arrested, charged with stabbing another man in Walmart parking lot

WASHINGTON, Utah — A fight in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday over texts sent to a woman left a Walmart employee with stab wounds and another man with criminal charges. Christopher Michael Helmbrecht, 22, was charged on Monday with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, a class A misdemeanor.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
95 Rock KKNN

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Increased Patrols Coming to Southern Utah Trails Following Incident with a Gun, Dog

(St. George, UT) -- Law Enforcement says they will increase patrols on some Southern Utah trails after a hiker was accused of threatening a fellow hiker with a firearm earlier this month near the Tukupetsi Trailhead. Washington County Sherriff's deputies said the armed man, who was seen hiking a trail near Ivins has not been charged at this time. However, the sheriff's office has decided to increase patrolling in rural areas following heightened safety concerns. The statement said the deputies are doing everything they can to maintain public safety while respecting the constitutional rights of individuals on public land. This all apparently began over a dispute with an unleashed dog. Sheriff's Deputies say the armed man, said to be in his 70s told authorities he never aimed at the other hiker or the dog.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ksub590.com

Cedar City Woman Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault

A woman is pleading guilty after being accused of trying to run her ex-boyfriend's truck off the road. Alora Burgoz pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated assault with domestic violence in Cedar City's 5th District Court. She was accused of purposely crashing into her ex-boyfriend's car near 3300 West and 1600 North last month. If she abides by her agreement for the next three years, the charges will be dismissed.
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

You live in Southern Utah and your friends are jealous

By now you’ve learned almost no one in Southern Utah is from Southern Utah. Now and then you’ll find someone born and raised here or an occasional 2nd or 3rd generation native but it’s rare. For those who moved here from somewhere else, you know this is the time of year when you start to hear from friends and family across the USA. Why? Their daily temperature doesn’t have a second digit anymore.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
LA VERKIN, UT
890kdxu.com

Plans Finalized To Widen Part Of I-15 in Washington City

(Washington City, UT) -- Plans are being finalized to widen I-15 in Washington City. Lee Cabell, with Horrocks Engineers, said the widening project is set to begin in March. The plan includes making both the southbound and northbound directions three lanes between exits ten and 13. There are also plans to add an exit ramp at milepost eleven on Washington's Main Street. Access to Main Street in the area of the roadwork will be affected during the construction.
WASHINGTON, UT
ksub590.com

Governor Names St. George Man To Fifth District Court

Governor Cox is nominating a St. George man for the Fifth District Court. Cox named Jay Winward to take District Judge Jeffrey Wilcox's spot after he retires. A statement issued by Cox Wednesday said he is confident Winward will bring great knowledge and experience to the role. Winward still needs to be confirmed by the Utah Senate.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy